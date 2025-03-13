Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler off to strong starts at THE PLAYERS Championship

Scheffler made four birdies and just a single bogey Thursday. He hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 greens. His playing partners both birdied the first two holes, while Scheffler made par. He holed a 30-footer for birdie on 3, though, and hit a wedge to 5 feet on the next hole. He two-putted for birdie on 9 after reaching the green in two to shoot 33 on the front nine; it was his only birdie on a par-5 Thursday. He bogeyed No. 10 after driving into the trees well left of the fairway, though, but rebounded with a birdie on 12, his only birdie on the back nine.