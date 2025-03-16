Rory McIlroy, J.J. Spaun set for career-altering playoff at THE PLAYERS Championship

But a mishit drive on 14 that never came close to the usual apex of his tee shots, missed well right of the fairway and necessitated a layup. He had to make a 5-footer just to save bogey, and he missed a birdie putt from a similar distance on the next hole, where he eschewed driver in favor of 3-wood to get the ball in the fairway. McIlroy failed to birdie the par-5 16th despite being greenside in two shots, then missed a 14-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the 17th. He played the 18th perfectly, finding the fairway with a driving iron off the tee and two-putted for par.