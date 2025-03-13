Chandler Phillips becomes first player on record to make three eagles in round at THE PLAYERS Championship

Phillips’ first eagle came at the par-5 16th, as he struck a 231-yard second shot to 38 feet and converted the lengthy putt. That moved him to 4-under for the round. He struck again at the par-5 second with a chip-in from 71 feet. The Texas A&M University alum played his next six holes in 4-over – including the triple bogey where he incurred a penalty stroke well left of the eighth green, pitched his third into a greenside bunker and couldn’t get up and down.