TOURCAST adds innovation with AI commentary in partnership with AWS

The addition of AI shot commentary is the third enhancement to TOURCAST already this season. At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January, every shot from every player was available via TOURCAST at both the host course (Pebble Beach Golf Links) and the satellite course played in the first two rounds (Spyglass Hill Golf Course). This was the first time that TOURCast was available beyond the host course of a multi-course event. Shot plots have also been added on every hole in TOURCAST.