The First Look: Masters Tournament

FIELD NOTES: McIlroy returns to Augusta National having finally won the green jacket and his first major since 2014. This has been a different kind of start to the year for McIlroy versus 2025, however. McIlroy won twice prior to the Masters a year ago, but this year he's been winless– and withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard with a back injury. This is the first time McIlroy will tee it up at the Masters without the biggest question in golf lingering over his head. He will look to become the first golfer since Tiger Woods to repeat at the Masters since 2001-02 … Scottie Scheffler returns to action after the birth of his second son, Remy, just 10 days ago. Scheffler, like McIlroy, hasn’t had his best stuff of late (merely as compared to his own incredible results’ body of work) but did win his first start of the year and has won the Masters in two of his last four starts at Augusta National … There are 22 golfers making their Masters debut in 2026, including two-time winner this season Chris Gotterup along with Jacob Bridgeman, who currently leads the FedExCup standings … Collin Morikawa returns to action after withdrawing after just one hole from THE PLAYERS Championship. Morikawa, who won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finished T14 at the Masters last year … Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Young are likely to be part of the conversation at the first major of the year as they were in back-to-back weeks in Florida. Young defeated Fitzpatrick in a playoff to win THE PLAYERS and the winner of THE PLAYERS in both 2024 (Scheffler) and 2025 (McIlroy) have gone on to win the Masters. The loss did not sting for very long for Fitzpatrick, however, as he won the next week at the Valspar Championship. Both Young and Fitzpatrick’s best result at the Masters is a T7 … J.J. Spaun will head to Augusta National after winning the Valero Texas Open Sunday – his second such triumph at TPC San Antonio. It was an important win for the 2025 U.S. Open champion, who has had four missed cuts this season and whose best result so far this year was a T24.