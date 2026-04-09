2026 Masters: How to watch, scores, tee times, TV times

Defending champion Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns, who is chasing his maiden major title, co-lead after carding 5-under 67s on Thursday. A trio of Jason Day, Patrick Reed (2018 Masters champion) and Kurt Kitayama are tied for third at 3-under par. Two-time Masters champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is part of a pack at 2 under, along with Shane Lowry, Xander Schauffele and Justin Rose, who lost to McIlroy in the 2025 playoff at Augusta.