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2H AGO

2026 Masters: How to watch, scores, tee times, TV times

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A view of the 13th hole at Augusta National. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

A view of the 13th hole at Augusta National. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff

    The first major championship of the season continues from Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, and this year, there are more streaming and viewing options throughout Masters week than ever before.

    Defending champion Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns, who is chasing his maiden major title, co-lead after carding 5-under 67s on Thursday. A trio of Jason Day, Patrick Reed (2018 Masters champion) and Kurt Kitayama are tied for third at 3-under par. Two-time Masters champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is part of a pack at 2 under, along with Shane Lowry, Xander Schauffele and Justin Rose, who lost to McIlroy in the 2025 playoff at Augusta.

    Here's how to watch all the action from the 90th Masters Tournament.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Click here for full coverage from Masters.com. (Note: All live coverage simulcast on Masters.com/Masters app.)

    FRIDAY

    • "On The Range": 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
    • "Mornings at the Masters": 9-9:45 a.m., Masters YouTube
    • "Welcome to the Masters": 10 a.m.-noon, ESPN
    • Rounds 1-2 broadcast
      • 1-7:30 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app
      • 1-3 p.m.; Prime Video
      • 3-7:30 p.m.; ESPN, ESPN app, ESPN Deportes
    • Holes 4, 5, 6
      • 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, ESPN app
    • Featured groups
      • 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video
    • Amen Corner: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video
    • Inside Amen Corner: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, Prime Video
    • Holes 15, 16: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video
    • Radio coverage: 2-8 p.m., SiriusXM

    SATURDAY

    • "Mornings at the Masters": 9-9:45 a.m., Masters YouTube
    • "On the Range": 10 a.m.-noon; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
    • Round 3 broadcast
      • noon-7 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, Paramount+
      • 2-7 p.m.; CBS
      • 5-6 p.m.; ESPN Deportes
    • Holes 4, 5, 6
      • 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, ESPN app
    • Featured groups
      • 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video
    • Amen Corner: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video
    • Inside Amen Corner: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, Prime Video
    • Holes 15, 16: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video
    • Radio coverage: 2-8 p.m., SiriusXM

    SUNDAY

    • "Mornings at the Masters": 9-9:45 a.m., Masters YouTube
    • "On the Range": 10 a.m.-noon; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
    • Round 4 broadcast
      • noon-7 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, Paramount+
      • 2-7 p.m.; CBS
      • 5-6 p.m.; ESPN Deportes
    • Holes 4, 5, 6
      • 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, ESPN app
    • Featured groups
      • 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video
    • Amen Corner: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video
    • Inside Amen Corner: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, Prime Video
    • Holes 15, 16: 12:30-6:30 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video
    • Radio coverage: 2-8 p.m., SiriusXM

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    Latest
    R1
    Official

    Masters Tournament

    T1

    Sam Burns
    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    -5

    T1

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    -5

    T1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Kurt Kitayama
    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    -3

    T3

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    -3

    T3

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Patrick Reed
    USA
    P. Reed
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    -3

    T3

    USA
    P. Reed
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T6

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    -2

    T6

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F
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