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10H AGO

See who earned Signature Event starts at RBC Heritage via Aon Swing 5

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Aon Better Decisions

Matt Wallace chips in to begin birdie run at No. 15 at Valero

Matt Wallace chips in to begin birdie run at No. 15 at Valero

    Written by Kevin Robbins

    SAN ANTONIO — Matt Wallace rose 59 spots Sunday in the Aon Swing 5 rankings with his T-2 finish in the Valero Texas Open.

    Wallace shot weekend rounds of 64-68 to secure second place in the rankings behind David Lipsky and earn a spot in the RBC Heritage in two weeks.

    The move came at an opportune time. Wallace has missed three cuts in six starts this season. His best performance so far is a tie for 40th in two tournaments, the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches and the Valspar Championship. Wallace will miss the Masters Tournament, but the 96th-ranked player in the world sees reason for hope.

    “I’ve played better than the results have shown,” he said. “I’m sure there’s a lot of pros that would say that this year, and it happens like that.”


    Matt Wallace makes birdie on No. 17 at Valero

    Matt Wallace makes birdie on No. 17 at Valero


    Wallace gamely climbed a tight leaderboard over two rainy, windy and chilly days at the TPC San Antonio Oaks Course. He nipped at the lead throughout Sunday, making his strongest case with three consecutive birdies at the 15th, 16th and 17th holes.

    He, Michael Kim and Robert MacIntyre finished at 16 under par, a shot behind winner J.J. Spaun.

    “The patience thing is the worst word in golf, but you need a lot of it,” Wallace said. “I had patience this week and it paid dividends.”


    Robert MacIntyre makes clutch eagle putt on No. 17 to get within one of lead

    Robert MacIntyre makes clutch eagle putt on No. 17 to get within one of lead


    Rounding out the Aon Swing 5 and also securing their spots at Harbour Town Golf Links despite missing the cut at Valero are Chandler Blanchet, Jordan Smith and Johnny Keefer.

    The top 10 FedExCup points earners through the Masters Tournament also will earn spots in the RBC Heritage via the Aon Next 10, where Jake Knapp currently leads the standings.

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    Daily Wrap Up
    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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