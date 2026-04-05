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2026 Masters: How to watch, scores, tee times, TV times

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The 90th edition of the Masters will be contested from April 9-12 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

The 90th edition of the Masters will be contested from April 9-12 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

    Written by Staff

    The first major championship of the season tees off from Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, and this year, there are more streaming and viewing options throughout the week than ever before.

    Here's how to watch all the action from the 90th Masters Tournament.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Click here for full coverage from Masters.com. (Note: All live coverage simulcast on Masters.com/Masters app.)

    MONDAY

    • "On the Range": noon-2 p.m.; CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, Masters.com and Masters app

    TUESDAY

    • "On the Range": 9 a.m.-11 a.m.; CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, Masters.com and Masters app
    • Tuesday at the Masters (practice round live coverage): noon-2 p.m.; ESPN App

    WEDNESDAY

    • "Mornings at the Masters": 9-9:45 a.m., Masters YouTube
    • "On the Range": 9 a.m.-11 a.m.; CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, Masters.com and Masters app
    • Tuesday at the Masters (practice round live coverage): noon-2 p.m.; ESPN App
    • Par 3 Contest: noon-4 p.m.; ESPN app, Masters.com and Masters app; 2-4, ESPN
    • "Welcome to the Masters": 1-2 p.m., ESPN

    THURSDAY-FRIDAY

    • Honorary starters ceremony (Thursday only): approx. 7:30 a.m.; Masters.com, Masters app
    • "On The Range": 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
    • "Mornings at the Masters": 9-9:45 a.m., Masters YouTube
    • "Welcome to the Masters": 10 a.m.-noon, ESPN
    • Rounds 1-2 broadcast
      • 1-7:30 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app
      • 1-3 p.m.; Prime Video
      • 3-7:30 p.m.; ESPN, ESPN app, ESPN Deportes
    • Holes 4, 5, 6
      • 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, ESPN app
    • Featured groups
      • 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video
    • Amen Corner: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video
    • Inside Amen Corner: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, Prime Video
    • Holes 15, 16: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video
    • Radio coverage: 2-8 p.m., SiriusXM

    SATURDAY

    • "Mornings at the Masters": 9-9:45 a.m., Masters YouTube
    • "On the Range": 10 a.m.-noon; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
    • Round 3 broadcast
      • noon-7 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, Paramount+
      • 2-7 p.m.; CBS
      • 5-6 p.m.; ESPN Deportes
    • Holes 4, 5, 6
      • 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, ESPN app
    • Featured groups
      • 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video
    • Amen Corner: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video
    • Inside Amen Corner: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, Prime Video
    • Holes 15, 16: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video
    • Radio coverage: 2-8 p.m., SiriusXM

    SUNDAY

    • "Mornings at the Masters": 9-9:45 a.m., Masters YouTube
    • "On the Range": 10 a.m.-noon; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
    • Round 4 broadcast
      • noon-7 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, Paramount+
      • 2-7 p.m.; CBS
      • 5-6 p.m.; ESPN Deportes
    • Holes 4, 5, 6
      • 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, ESPN app
    • Featured groups
      • 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video
    • Amen Corner: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video
    • Inside Amen Corner: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, Prime Video
    • Holes 15, 16: 12:30-6:30 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video
    • Radio coverage: 2-8 p.m., SiriusXM

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