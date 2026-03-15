Cameron Young etches name in THE PLAYERS Championship lore with ‘best shot of my life’ on 72nd hole
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Every shot from Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick on final two holes of THE PLAYERS
Written by Will Gray
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The 18th hole at TPC Sawgrass offers no shortage of negative stimuli for a recreational round, let alone the 72nd hole of THE PLAYERS Championship.
The yawning lake down the left side, the same one that scooped Cameron Young’s tee shot up the day prior, dominates the landscape. The bailout options down the right, with towering trees dotting a large bed of pine straw, offer minimal relief.
Having just brought the raucous crowd to its feet with his 10-foot birdie on the iconic 17th, Young had both the wind and the crowd at his back. As he stepped up to the shot that would go on to define the biggest win of his career, he meditated upon a singular thought.
“I’m going to hit the best shot of my life right here,” Young said.
Not all swing thoughts manifest into reality, but this one basically did.
Young uncorked a walloping 375-yard drive, the longest ever recorded on the hole in the ShotLink era and one that bent around the corner just like Pete Dye drew it up in his mind. The shot gave him an upper hand over Fitzpatrick, who missed right into the aforementioned trees and pine straw.
Cameron Young's Round 4 winning highlights from THE PLAYERS
When the Englishman failed to convert an 8-foot par putt a few minutes later, Young needed just a tap-in par to secure THE PLAYERS title and the capstone win of his career at age 28.
It was a victory that seemed unlikely after Young rinsed his tee shot on No. 18 to close the third round, making a double bogey to drop three shots off the lead of Ludvig Åberg. It still seemed unlikely after Young made the turn at 10 under on Sunday, still three shots off the lead. But things can change quickly at TPC Sawgrass, where birdie and double bogey stand equally within reach, and after a number of close calls in big events and steeled by his experience at last year’s Ryder Cup, Young was in just the right position to emerge from the pack this time around.
“Today I felt like I did an incredible job of just hanging around,” Young said. “I haven’t been in that scenario, really. I’ve been chasing. I’ve had people shoot 65 on me. Today, I feel like it was a great mental test of just how much can you linger. How much can you keep yourself in the tournament and see what happens.”
Sometimes the beard can fool you, but Young has a long way to go before joining the PGA TOUR’s grizzled old guard that his facial hair might resemble. He was barely 22 when he made his TOUR debut at the 2019 U.S. Open, and he was 25 during a breakout 2022 season that included a runner-up at The Open Championship at St. Andrews and a T3 finish at the PGA Championship. It was a rapid ascent, albeit without the hardware to show for it, and it led to what Young described as “wildly unreasonable” goals early in his career.
“I think he’s been battling that since he was 5 (years old). He’s got some expectations that are pretty outrageous sometimes,” said Dave Young, his father and swing coach. “He told us he was going to play in the Ryder Cup at Bethpage when he was 16 years old, when they announced that date. We were like, ‘Yeah, good luck kid.’ But that’s the kind of goals he sets for himself.”
It meant that, as Young laddered up in the professional game but needed until last year’s Wyndham Championship to notch his first TOUR victory, he had to resist the temptation of comparing where he was to where he thought he might be entering a pivotal stretch in his career.
“I think I’m just generally pretty hard on myself,” Young said. “I think a lot of people that are good at what they do expect a lot out of themselves. So I think that while it might not be the best thing for performing at your highest level, those expectations are also something that drive you to be good.”
Cameron Young's news conference after winning THE PLAYERS
These days, Young thinks more abstractly. It’s less about finite benchmarks and more about intrinsic targets. He’s in search of feels – like the heat that players can only sense when contending for a meaningful title down the stretch.
His progression to this point also took a detour last fall, when he played in that Bethpage Ryder Cup that he had been dreaming about for more than a decade. While the U.S. squad was on the wrong side of a bitter defeat, Young proved to be a standout: his 3-1-0 record, including a Sunday Singles’ win over Justin Rose in the leadoff match, tied for the most points of any American.
“I think he’s always felt like the bigger the stage, the bigger the moment, the more he liked it,” said Dave Young. “But until you get to a place like Bethpage, you don’t know for sure. To test your mettle under that kind of fire, I think it gave him a lot of confidence that he could perform at his best in those big moments.”
Young’s 2026 season started slowly, with just one top-40 finish in his first three starts, but he flipped a switch with a T7 result at The Genesis Invitational. A strong week at Riviera gave him a chance to reset before heading to Florida for a pivotal fortnight.
“I felt like I had kind of missed the mark on what I was thinking about out there on the golf course,” he said. “It was a really good time to just say, ‘Look, I’m going to go through two weeks and focus entirely on my process and my execution and see what happens at the end of those two weeks.’ Trying very, very hard to let go of the outcome, to be very accepting of what happens and what you shoot.”
Cameron Young secures win at THE PLAYERS
With his lifelong swing coach alongside him at TPC Sawgrass, father and son dialed into the finer points. Young has always leaned on the draw as his go-to shot, hitting right-to-left benders almost exclusively en route to his win at the Wyndham in August. But entering this week, the elder Young reinforced efforts to get his son to be more neutral with his club path – enabling him to start shots closer to his intended target, and with less of a curve required.
The byproduct of that adjustment was on full display down the stretch, as Young split the fairway on the 16th and then took dead aim with a 57-degree sand wedge on No. 17, knocking it to 10 feet to seize a share of the lead for just the second time all week.
Then came the shot on No. 18, with everything on the line, and for which caddie Kyle Sterbinsky offered up a straightforward recipe.
“Don’t let the moment overtake you,” Sterbinksy said. “And just throw driver in his hand and let him work.”
With a 375-yard release that might still be rolling out in some parallel universe, Young dispatched of the close call at St. Andrews. He put aside the near-miss at Southern Hills, the top 10s that earned big checks but no cherished moments on the 72nd green with his wife and three kids.
On a course and at an event steeped in tradition and dotted with iconic moments, Young took his swing and entered the annals of PLAYERS champions – leaving no doubt about which club he’ll be turning over to tournament officials to frame on the clubhouse wall at TPC Sawgrass as a lasting memento of his watershed win.
“I don’t know that I can think of one that’s better,” Young said. “To have hit that one in that moment, that’s pretty good.”