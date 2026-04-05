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Scottie, Meredith Scheffler welcome second child, Remy, ahead of the Masters

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Breaking down Scottie Scheffler's son Bennett's swing with Mark Immelman

Breaking down Scottie Scheffler's son Bennett's swing with Mark Immelman

    Written by Paul Hodowanic

    AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Scheffler family can now fill out a foursome.

    Scottie and Meredith Scheffler welcomed the birth of their second child, Remy, last week. The news was first reported by the Associated Press and confirmed by Scheffler's agent to PGATOUR.COM.

    "We had another boy a couple of weeks ago, and, yeah, it's been really nice and fun," Scheffler told Golf Channel's Cara Banks. "I'm really glad they were able to travel with me this week and you know, my wife is a trooper and brought the boys this week and, yeah it's been fun."

    The full Scheffler family was visible and on-site at Augusta National on Sunday. Meredith and their firstborn child, Bennett, watched as Scheffler warmed up for an afternoon practice round. The newborn Remy was nearby in a stroller with Scheffler’s parents, Scott and Diane. The Schefflers now have two boys under the age of 2. Bennett is nearing his second birthday, born in May 2024.

    Scheffler withdrew from the Texas Children’s Houston Open last week due to family reasons in anticipation of Remy’s birth. The two-time Masters champion has not played competitively since THE PLAYERS Championship, which he finished in a tie for 22nd.


    Scottie Scheffler chips in from 71 feet for birdie on No. 16 at THE PLAYERS

    Scottie Scheffler chips in from 71 feet for birdie on No. 16 at THE PLAYERS


    Seventh in the FedExCup, Scheffler won his opening start at The American Express in January. He added top fives at the WM Phoenix Open and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am before finishing outside the top 10 at The Genesis Invitational, snapping a modern-era record of 18 consecutive top-10 finishes.

    Scheffler had ideally tried to play at least one of the Texas events to prepare for the Masters, though his absence was well worth it. And if Scheffler wins the green jacket for a third time later this week, he will have another new member of the family ready to greet him.

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