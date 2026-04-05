Uncertain favorites: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler start Masters with big questions

McIlroy’s struggles are harder to place. He was playing solid golf before the back flare-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. When he withdrew on Saturday morning of the tournament, he was in contention to win at Bay Hill, and given the incremental progress over the first few weeks of the season, he was expected to contend at TPC Sawgrass the following week. Instead, THE PLAYERS was a lost week. He was understandably rusty, making it hard to gather any sweeping takeaways. While McIlroy clearly arrived at Augusta National last year in the best form of his career, there’s little way to tell which version of McIlroy is driving down Magnolia Lane to defend his title. McIlroy even briefly considered adding an event before the Masters, but held off in favor of rest.