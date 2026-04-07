Masters Par 3 Contest: How to watch Wednesday's annual tradition

Sam Snead is known as the contest's first multiple winner, first winning in 1960 and again in 1974. The most recent to do so is Tom Watson, who won his second Par 3 Contest in 2018, 36 years after his first (1982). Padraig Harrington is the only player with three wins: He won his first two in consecutive years (2003, 2004), and he won his third in 2012. Seven players have multiple wins; the others are Sandy Lyle, Isao Aoki, Jay Haas and David Toms.