Masters Par 3 Contest: How to watch Wednesday's annual tradition
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Scottie Scheffler, his wife Meredith, their son Bennett, along with Sam Burns, Caroline Campbell and their son Bear, at the Par 3 Contest prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Written by Staff
The Par 3 Contest at the Masters has been a Wednesday tradition dating back to 1960 with the inaugural competition won by Sam Snead. Tournament participants as well as all past champions are invited to play the nine-hole course designed by George Cobb and Cliff Roberts, which is set around DeSoto Springs Pond and Ike's Pond.
Colombia's Nico Echavarria won the 2025 Par 3 Contest in a playoff against J.J. Spaun after both finished at 5-under-par (22). The contest featured holes-in-one from Tom Hoge (No. 4), Keegan Bradley (No. 6), and Brooks Koepka (No. 6), bringing the total to 115 in event history. No Par 3 Contest winner has won the Masters the same year as his short-course victory.
Sam Snead is known as the contest's first multiple winner, first winning in 1960 and again in 1974. The most recent to do so is Tom Watson, who won his second Par 3 Contest in 2018, 36 years after his first (1982). Padraig Harrington is the only player with three wins: He won his first two in consecutive years (2003, 2004), and he won his third in 2012. Seven players have multiple wins; the others are Sandy Lyle, Isao Aoki, Jay Haas and David Toms.
How to watch 2026 Masters Par 3 Contest
(All times ET)
Wednesday:
- Noon-4 p.m., Masters.com, Masters app
- Noon-4 p.m., ESPN app
- 2-4 p.m., ESPN
Additional Wednesday programming:
- "Mornings at the Masters": 9-9:45 a.m., Masters YouTube
- "On the Range": 9 a.m.-11 a.m.; CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, Masters.com and Masters app
- Wednesday at the Masters (practice round live coverage): noon-2 p.m.; ESPN App
- "Welcome to the Masters": 1-2 p.m., ESPN
Recent winners:
- 2025: Nico Echavarria (5-under)
- 2024: Rickie Fowler (5-under)
- 2023: Tom Hoge (6-under)
- 2022: Mackenzie Hughes, Mike Weir (tie, 4-under)
- 2021: Contest canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
- 2020: Contest canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
- 2019: Matt Wallace (5-under)
- 2018: Tom Watson (6-under)
- 2017: Contest canceled due to rain
- 2016: Jimmy Walker (8-under)
- 2015: Kevin Streelman (5-under)