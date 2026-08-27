Signature Scroll: Min Woo Lee’s maturation is key to his success

Ryan Gerard, Akshay Bhatia and Patrick Cantlay are all outside the top 12 and attempting to make their case. Bhatia’s form has fallen significantly after a torrid start to the year, but he shot 5-under 65. Gerard shot 65, too. Both would infuse youth into a squad that projects to bring back a large chunk of last year’s Ryder Cup team. Cantlay is one of those incumbents and has begun to peak at the right time. After his runner-up finish a week ago, he shot 2 under and could put the kibosh on a youth movement.