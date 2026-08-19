Gary Woodland named captain’s assistant for 2026 Presidents Cup

"I was honored to get the call from Brandt to be a captain’s assistant for the 2026 Presidents Cup,” said Woodland. “Presidents Cup is a special event in our game, and having experienced it as a player in 2019, I know how much pride comes with representing your country and competing alongside the best players in the world. Brandt is a great leader and friend, and I’m excited to work with him, Jim, Keegan and Webb as we prepare for Chicago."