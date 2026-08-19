Gary Woodland named captain’s assistant for 2026 Presidents Cup
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'Golf dictates who needs to be on my team': Brandt Snedeker on captain’s picks for 2026 Presidents Cup
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CHICAGO – Five-time PGA TOUR winner and former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland is the fourth and final captain’s assistant for Brandt Snedeker's U.S. Team at the 2026 Presidents Cup. The appointment marks Woodland’s first time serving as a captain’s assistant in the PGA TOUR’s biennial team competition, where he will join fellow assistants Jim Furyk, Keegan Bradley and Webb Simpson.
"Gary has earned tremendous respect from his peers through the way he competes, leads and represents the game,” said Snedeker. “Having worked alongside him at the 2025 Ryder Cup, I saw firsthand the perspective, passion and team-first mentality he brings to the locker room, and I know those qualities will make him a valuable addition to our leadership group. Gary’s experience as a major champion, a five-time PGA TOUR winner and a member of the 2019 Presidents Cup team gives him a unique understanding of what it takes to succeed in this competition."
Woodland returns to the U.S. Team as a captain’s assistant after making his Presidents Cup debut as a captain’s pick at the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne, where he recorded a 1-2-1 record, helping the United States to victory. He also served as a vice captain for Team USA at the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black alongside Snedeker.
"I was honored to get the call from Brandt to be a captain’s assistant for the 2026 Presidents Cup,” said Woodland. “Presidents Cup is a special event in our game, and having experienced it as a player in 2019, I know how much pride comes with representing your country and competing alongside the best players in the world. Brandt is a great leader and friend, and I’m excited to work with him, Jim, Keegan and Webb as we prepare for Chicago."
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Woodland, 42, is a five-time PGA TOUR winner, highlighted by his victory at the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Since claiming his first TOUR title at the 2011 Valspar Championship, he has added four more wins, most recently at the 2026 Texas Children’s Houston Open, and has posted four additional top-10 finishes this season.