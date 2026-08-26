Signature Scroll: Top surprises of season; changes coming for TOUR Championship

Gary Woodland : He hasn’t been to East Lake since 2019 and he realistically didn’t believe he would be back. Not after all the health struggles he has and continues to battle. One of the best, most improbable stories this season.

Si Woo Kim : It’s less surprising that he’s here than how comfortable it has been to get here. Kim’s talent has been evident for a decade, but he has never put it together as consistently as he has this season. He’s so much better than previous versions and arrived to East Lake at fifth in the FedExCup. His 11 top 10s are more than double his next best season and the three runners-up are a career high.

Alex Fitzpatrick : He wasn’t on anyone’s radar to begin the year. He didn’t even have a TOUR card. Now Fitzpatrick is a TOUR winner and fighting for Rookie of the Year honors with Reitan. Nobody has changed their career circumstances more this season than the younger Fitzpatrick brother.

Wyndham Clark : Clark’s career looked like it was heading the other way after a poor 2025 on and off the golf course. That he’s now at East Lake and one of the favorites to win it and Player of the Year, is a complete shock from where he began in January.

Tom Kim : Similar to Clark, Kim was in a spot of bother to finish last year. The South Korean was at risk of missing the Presidents Cup International Team and his career trajectory was in peril. He turned his game around with Sean Foley’s help and won the Genesis Scottish Open. This is only his second TOUR Championship.