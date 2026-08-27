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Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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18D AGO

J.J. Spaun withdraws from TOUR Championship with shoulder injury

2 Min Read

Latest

J.J. Spaun reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes birdie at BMW Championship

J.J. Spaun reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes birdie at BMW Championship

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Written by Paul Hodowanic

ATLANTA – J.J. Spaun withdrew during the first round of the TOUR Championship with a shoulder injury.

Spaun called it quits after hitting his tee shot on the par-5 sixth hole. He was 4-over par through five holes with two bogeys and a double bogey on the card.

"I woke up Tuesday morning with like a little sharp pain in my right shoulder blade. It's happened to me before, but it's never persisted this long," he explained, revealing he had the same pain at last year's Open Championship. "Me and my physio, we kind of worked through it and hit some balls Tuesday. It flared up pretty bad. I couldn't play any holes after hitting balls for about 45 minutes.

"Wednesday I figured it would be a lot better. It kind of was. I couldn't move my neck or my head either direction. Took a few sandwich swings yesterday, and it's just basically like a knife in my right shoulder blade."

Spaun entered the week ranked 22nd in the FedExCup. He was in contention after two rounds at the BMW Championship last week before shooting 72-73 on the weekend to finish T22. By withdrawing, Spaun will finish 30th in the season-ending FedExCup.

“I just didn’t want to cause any further damage before I assess this correctly and see what’s going on in there,” Spaun said regarding his withdrawal. “Hopefully, it’s improving day by day. I just think I’ve got to take a few days off golf, maybe a week or so, and I should be fine.”

The injury also puts Spaun’s availability for the Presidents Cup in doubt. The former U.S. Open champion is ranked 10th on the U.S. Team’s points list and was expected to be in consideration for a captain’s pick by Brandt Snedeker. He played for the U.S. Ryder Cup team at Bethpage Black last fall.

"I wish the tournament started another day later or week, then I'd be final probably," he said before hinting at his Presidents Cup status. "Yeah, just kind of err on the side of caution, especially with some big events coming up. Hopefully they'll kind of consider me a little bit even though this week was a huge letdown."

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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