Signature Scroll: Scottie Scheffler’s ‘down’ year ends with TOUR Championship win

tried to find a way to peak for the Masters. It took him a decade, but he finally did it. Now he must figure out how he can maintain that peak after it. McIlroy contended just once after winning his second green jacket. He finished T7-T32-T40 in the other three majors. He had a chance to start Sunday at East Lake but bogeyed three of the first five holes and couldn’t fight his way back.

👬 It was cool to look up at the leaderboard and see the Fitzpatrick brothers right next to each other early on Sunday morning. We narrowly missed out on them playing the final round of the year together. I think it’s just worth calling out how cool it is that two brothers are among the 30 best golfers in the world and now are living their dreams beside each other.

was a full-time player in Europe in March and made the TOUR Championship. Just incredibly cool for the Fitzpatrick family.