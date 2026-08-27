Viktor Hovland rides hot putter to personal best at TOUR Championship

“It's kind of hard to make a lot of changes when you're right in the middle of the season or finishing up the season or in the playoffs. Right now you try to just find something, kind of Band-Aid fixes, at least for me in the position I've been, because I've been struggling a decent amount off the tee, not really liking where my technique has been,” Hovland said. “Obviously it takes time to change that stuff. It's hard to do that in these weeks when the pressure is pretty high and you want to perform.”