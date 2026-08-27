Viktor Hovland rides hot putter to personal best at TOUR Championship
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Viktor Hovland sinks 12-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at TOUR Championship
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ATLANTA – Sometimes a golf hole looks as big as a basketball hoop, and for 2023 FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland on Thursday at East Lake Golf Club, it was just so.
The 2023 TOUR Championship winner holed 141 feet, 3 inches of putts, the most among the 29-man field, on his way to an opening-round, 6-under 64. That total marked Hovland’s third-most made putts by distance in a single round of his PGA TOUR career, which began in 2019 out of Oklahoma State. Entering this week, Hovland averaged right on 75 feet of made putts per round in 2026.
The final scorecard was also his lowest first-round total in six previous trips to the TOUR Championship hosted at East Lake.
“I think this is – even though the greens are different the last couple years, I do feel like this is a putting surface I have putted well on. I just happen to feel really comfortable with my reads,” said Hovland, who stands T2, two shots behind first-round leader Min Woo Lee. “I didn't second-guess myself a whole lot. When I was over the ball, it was just one look and go, and the ball started on line and tracked in the hole.”
Hovland did in fact back off his 13th and final birdie attempt of the day on the par-5 18th, but he calmly wiped off his putter face, reset and rolled in his seventh birdie from about 12 feet out. He converted seven putts of at least 10 feet, including a near 28-footer for birdie on the 501-yard, par-4 seventh.
Viktor Hovland sinks 28-foot birdie putt on No. 7 at TOUR Championship
The Norwegian has only led a tournament field in Strokes Gained: Putting after any round six times in his career, and he briefly was in position to gain north of three strokes when he signed his card.
Hovland, 28, is no stranger to catching fire late in the season, and especially at East Lake, as he has now scored 66 or lower in 10 of 25 career rounds played at the metro Atlanta track.
A major difference this time around, however, is that Hovland has logged only three top 10s in 2026, compared with the eight he had before his dominant close to 2023, where he defeated Xander Schauffele by five shots during the Starting Strokes era of the FedExCup Playoffs. He was also victorious the week before at the BMW Championship, where he bested world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler by firing a 9-under 61 at Olympia Fields in Chicago.
The fact remains that the winner of the TOUR Championship this week will receive the FedExCup, and that’s what Hovland said he is leaning into.
Viktor Hovland gets up-and-down from 157 yards for birdie on No. 16 at TOUR Championship
“It's kind of hard to make a lot of changes when you're right in the middle of the season or finishing up the season or in the playoffs. Right now you try to just find something, kind of Band-Aid fixes, at least for me in the position I've been, because I've been struggling a decent amount off the tee, not really liking where my technique has been,” Hovland said. “Obviously it takes time to change that stuff. It's hard to do that in these weeks when the pressure is pretty high and you want to perform.”
As he alluded to, his performance off the tee box has not been a strength, with his SG: Off The Tee ranking 86th on TOUR, down the last two seasons (83rd in 2025) from where it peaked in 2023 (eighth).
But better late than never, as Hovland hit 11 of 14 fairways on Thursday, and even when he was off-line he was a perfect 5-for-5 in scrambling, with his lone blemish coming on the par-4 17th via a three-putt bogey.
Is there any particular reason Hovland, the 2026 Travelers Championship winner, could pinpoint as to why he pieced together one of his cleanest rounds of the season?
“I think it's just the fact that it's the season-ending event. I'm always a guy that likes to think long term and processes and all that stuff. That's how I find motivation to keep working and see trends over time to see that I'm improving,” Hovland said.
“But this week, you just have to perform and get the best out of yourself for one week, and I feel like when I can put myself in that mindset, I tend to get a lot out of my game.”