Rory McIlroy committed to ‘keeping it fresh’ as he starts 15th PGA TOUR season

Those two weeks told McIlroy a lot about his game, he said. He was mentally sharper in his second week than he was in his first, and he also mostly fixed a right miss off the tee. The cherry on top, McIlroy added, was that in his week-two victory in Dubai, “I stood up on 17 and 18, I hit two really good tee shots when I needed to, so I got a ton of confidence from that, especially with the sort of feeling that I had in my swing.”