International stars building momentum at TOUR Championship as Presidents Cup looms

“To have six of us here this week, I think is a great showing,” said Scott, who opened with a 4-under 66. “I said to the guys at the last dinner we had in Memphis, for me even coming in, just seeing Ryan’s win, Tom Kim’s win, Min Woo finishing second at the Scottish, Si Woo is playing fantastic every week, Sungjae Im is back, Hideki is top-10ing every week. The momentum looks really good for us, so that’s fantastic.”