Tommy Morrison betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Tommy Morrison prepares to compete in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, from May 1-4, 2025. This marks Morrison's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Morrison's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Tommy Morrison's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T60
|75-73-74-73
|+11
|--
Tommy Morrison's recent performances
- Morrison's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 60th with a score of 11-over.
Tommy Morrison's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Morrison's recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morrison as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
