Signature Scroll: What’s the best story at the TOUR Championship?

Gary Woodland (6 under): It would be an incredible cap to an inspired season and one of the cooler, emotional wins in tournament history. It would also lead to a fun question: Should Woodland play the Presidents Cup? Sign me up.

Collin Morikawa (9 under): The perfectionist who was forced to accept less-than-ideal circumstances as a nagging back injury kept him from utilizing his full arsenal for most of the year. This is the most impressed I’ve been with Morikawa since his major winning seasons. He’s been gritty, which isn't how I would have described him up to this point. It’s been fun to see that side of him. A win would set us up for a juicy 2027, when a healthier version of Morikawa could build from the lessons he learned this year.

Ryan Gerard (10 under): Sitting among a leaderboard of major winners and perennial top-10 players, Gerard sticks out. But I’m not sure he should. He doesn’t have the accolades, but he has emerged as one of the players I’m most impressed with this year. You don’t have to do much convincing for me to believe he should be a Presidents Cup pick. That was true before this week, and it will certainly be true if he pulls through. More than anything, I love his mindset. “I've played a lot of golf tournaments in my life,” he said Friday. “I've won a few golf tournaments in my life. I feel comfortable that I'm doing the right things, we're executing the right shots, we have the right mentality to go out and kind of close it and kind of be the dog under pressure.” Seeing another young talent break through would be very cool.