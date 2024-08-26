TOUR Championship, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The FedExCup Playoffs conclude at the TOUR Championship, where the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings head to the newly renovated East Lake in Atlanta for their shot at the FedExCup trophy. Scottie Scheffler, the FedExCup points leader after the first two Playoffs events, will begin the TOUR Championship at 10-under par in the Starting Strokes format, while Xander Schauffele, the No. 2 player will start at 8 under.