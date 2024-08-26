3H AGO
TOUR Championship, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The FedExCup Playoffs conclude at the TOUR Championship, where the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings head to the newly renovated East Lake in Atlanta for their shot at the FedExCup trophy. Scottie Scheffler, the FedExCup points leader after the first two Playoffs events, will begin the TOUR Championship at 10-under par in the Starting Strokes format, while Xander Schauffele, the No. 2 player will start at 8 under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 1-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-7 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: noon-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-6 p.m. (NBC)
Special programming alerts:
- Payne Stewart Award Ceremony
- Tune in live on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. ET on Golf Channel to as nine-time TOUR winner Brandt Snedeker is honored as the latest recipient of the Payne Stewart Award.
- PGA TOUR Live: On the Range
- Tune in at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 28, to catch all the live action straight from the practice range on at the 2024 TOUR Championship, featuring expert analysis, DraftKings betting and fantasy golf previews, player interviews and more at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
- 'The Creator Classic presented by Blackstone'
- Tune in at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 28, as 16 content creators compete in a nine-hole competition at East Lake Golf Club prior to the TOUR Championship.
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: noon-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 11 a.m.-noon
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured group: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured group: noon-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: noon-1 p.m.
|Featured holes: noon-1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured group: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured hole: noon-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: noon-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured groups: noon-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured holes: noon-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.