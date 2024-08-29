TOUR Championship, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
The FedExCup Playoffs conclude at the TOUR Championship, where the top 30 players take on the newly renovated East Lake in Atlanta for their shot at the FedExCup trophy.
Scottie Scheffler began the tournament with a two-shot lead at the No. 1 spot in the FedExCup Starting Strokes format. On Thursday he ended the day with a seven-shot lead, carding a first-round 65 at the debut of the newly-restored East Lake Golf Club. Collin Morikawa fired a 66 to move into a tie for second with Xander Schauffele at 9-under, with Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns and Keegan Bradley in a tie for fourth at 8-under par heading into the second round.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 1-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-7 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: noon-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-6 p.m. (NBC)
Special programming alert:
- "Road to the Presidents Cup," Episode 2: Tune in to NBC this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET for a glimpse of perhaps the most difficult decisions both captains will have to make leading up to the Presidents Cup. Many players will be worthy, but only six will automatically qualify, leaving International Captain Mike Weir and U.S. Captain Jim Furyk with the gut-wrenching task of choosing six more worthy players – ultimately leaving off many notable and enthusiastic hopefuls. Take this closer look at a host of players up for consideration.
Watch episode 2 of ‘Road to the Presidents Cup’ on NBC | September at 1 p.m. ET
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: noon-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 11 a.m.-noon
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured group: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Featured group: 12:45-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured group: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured hole: 11:45-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured groups: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured hole: 11:30-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured holes: noon-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
FRIDAY
Featured groups
- 12:45 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas
- 11:49 a.m.: Tony Finau, Byeong Hun An
- Noon: Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre
Featured holes
- Nos. 2 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 4)