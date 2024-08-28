The Five: Season’s biggest storylines into TOUR Championship

Dunlap, 20, celebrated the New Year as a sophomore at the University of Alabama, rooming with teammate Jonathan Griz and planning to lead the Crimson Tide in the pursuit of a national title. Then Dunlap won The American Express in January, becoming the first amateur to win on TOUR in 33 years, and turned pro shortly thereafter. He took a few months to acclimate to life on TOUR, justifiably, then won again at the Barracuda Championship in July. Dunlap’s inner strength was on full display at the final hole of the Playoffs-opening FedEx St. Jude Championship, needing a par to finish inside the top 50 on the FedExCup and qualify for next season’s Signature Events. TPC Southwind’s par-4 18th, with water hugging the hole’s entire left side, had witnessed many disasters in the previous few hours. Dunlap made a comfortable par, completing the leap from college sophomore to top-50 TOUR player in less than eight months.