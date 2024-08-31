22M AGO
TOUR Championship, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Loading...
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The FedExCup Playoffs conclude Sunday at the TOUR Championship, where the top 30 players take on the newly renovated East Lake in Atlanta for their shot at the FedExCup trophy.
After closing with three consecutive birdies, Scottie Scheffler takes a five-stroke lead over Collin Morikawa into the final round of the TOUR Championship. Sahith Theegala, after charging with seven birdies in his final eight holes., sits in solo third, nine off the pace.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1-6 p.m. (NBC)
Special programming alert:
- "Road to the Presidents Cup," Episode 2: Tune in to NBC this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET for a glimpse of perhaps the most difficult decisions both captains will have to make leading up to the Presidents Cup. Many players will be worthy, but only six will automatically qualify, leaving International Captain Mike Weir and U.S. Captain Jim Furyk with the gut-wrenching task of choosing six more players – ultimately leaving off many notable and enthusiastic hopefuls. Take this closer look at a host of players up for consideration.
Watch episode 2 of ‘Road to the Presidents Cup’ on NBC | September at 1 p.m. ET
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 10:15-11 a.m.
|Featured group: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Featured group: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
Sunday
Featured groups
- 10:54 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Akshay Bhatia
- 11:05 a.m.: Tony Finau, Sepp Straka
- 12:05 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg
Featured holes
- Nos. 2 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 4)