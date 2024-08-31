PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
22M AGO

TOUR Championship, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The FedExCup Playoffs conclude Sunday at the TOUR Championship, where the top 30 players take on the newly renovated East Lake in Atlanta for their shot at the FedExCup trophy.

    After closing with three consecutive birdies, Scottie Scheffler takes a five-stroke lead over Collin Morikawa into the final round of the TOUR Championship. Sahith Theegala, after charging with seven birdies in his final eight holes., sits in solo third, nine off the pace.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1-6 p.m. (NBC)

    Special programming alert:

    • "Road to the Presidents Cup," Episode 2: Tune in to NBC this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET for a glimpse of perhaps the most difficult decisions both captains will have to make leading up to the Presidents Cup. Many players will be worthy, but only six will automatically qualify, leaving International Captain Mike Weir and U.S. Captain Jim Furyk with the gut-wrenching task of choosing six more players – ultimately leaving off many notable and enthusiastic hopefuls. Take this closer look at a host of players up for consideration.

    Watch episode 2 of ‘Road to the Presidents Cup’ on NBC | September at 1 p.m. ET


    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 10:15-11 a.m.
    Featured group: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Featured group: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    Sunday

    Featured groups

    • 10:54 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Akshay Bhatia
    • 11:05 a.m.: Tony Finau, Sepp Straka
    • 12:05 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 2 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 4)

    Must reads

    Scottie Scheffler is one day away from perfect ending to historic season

    Draws and Fades: Shop around for Sunday Scottie Scheffler-free options at East Lake

    Scottie Scheffler closes in on FedExCup prize with late burst of birdies

    Sahith Theegala calls two-shot penalty on himself at TOUR Championship

    TOUR Championship leaderboard without FedExCup Starting Strokes

    Everything old is new again: The story behind East Lake's historic restoration

    Get to know all 30 FedExCup finalists who qualified for TOUR Championship