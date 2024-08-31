TOUR Championship, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

"Road to the Presidents Cup," Episode 2:

Tune in to NBC this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET for a glimpse of perhaps the most difficult decisions both captains will have to make leading up to the Presidents Cup. Many players will be worthy, but only six will automatically qualify, leaving International Captain Mike Weir and U.S. Captain Jim Furyk with the gut-wrenching task of choosing six more players – ultimately leaving off many notable and enthusiastic hopefuls. Take this closer look at a host of players up for consideration.