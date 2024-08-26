Get to know all 30 FedExCup finalists who qualified for TOUR Championship

Rank Player Comment

1 Scottie Scheffler Last year he set the mark as the first player to enter the TOUR Championship at No. 1 in the FedExCup in back-to-back seasons ... make that three straight seasons for this year’s six-time winner on TOUR.

2 Xander Schauffele Banner 2024 season features pair of major titles at the PGA Championship and The Open Championship, as well as 14 top 10s in 20 events.

3 Hideki Matsuyama The bronze medalist and FedEx St. Jude Championship winner withdrew from last week’s BMW Championship but still earned a spot in his 10th TOUR Championship.

4 Keegan Bradley The United States’ 2025 Ryder Cup captain was the last man in the BMW field but came away with the trophy after four days of impressive play that may have just put him in position to be a playing assistant captain at the upcoming Presidents Cup.

5 Ludvig Åberg The rising star qualified for the TOUR Championship in his first full season on TOUR thanks to a trio of runner-up finishes – including last week’s BMW Championship – and 12 top 25s.

6 Rory McIlroy The only three-time FedExCup champion is within striking distance of No. 4 after two wins earlier this season; he makes his seventh straight East Lake appearance, the second-longest active streak.

7 Collin Morikawa Makes his fifth consecutive TOUR Championship start but enters East Lake after a pair of lackluster performances at the FedEx St. Jude (T22) and BMW Championship (T28).

8 Wyndham Clark Made it to East Lake for the first time last season, where he finished third, and returns after a hometown T13 last week at Castle Pines, his eighth top 25 of the season.

9 Sam Burns Flirted with wins the last two weeks at the FedEx St. Jude (T5) and BMW Championship (T2) and heads to his fourth straight TOUR Championship with some serious momentum.

10 Patrick Cantlay Since his T3 at the U.S. Open, Cantlay has strung together some nice finishes at the Travelers Championship (T5), The Open Championship (T25) and FedEx St. Jude Championship (T12) to punch his ticket to East Lake for the fourth straight year (and seventh in his career).

11 Sungjae Im The FedExCup runner-up in 2022 has finished inside the top 25 in half his 2024 starts, including a T11 showing last week at the BMW Championship; makes his sixth TOUR Championship start in as many seasons.

12 Sahith Theegala Earned a spot on his first U.S. Presidents Cup squad thanks to his most consistent year as a professional to date, but enters the TOUR Championship off a last-place finish last week, four shots worse than the players ahead of him.

13 Shane Lowry Qualified for his first TOUR Championship after a stellar season that included a win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with his good friend McIlroy and a T13 last week at the BMW Championship.

14 Adam Scott Played his way into the TOUR Championship field – he has six top 10s at East Lake – thanks to runner-up finishes in two of his last four starts (Genesis Scottish Open, BMW Championship).

15 Tony Finau Winless for the first year since 2020, Finau has been in the mix all season with 14 top 25s in 21 starts and extends his longest active streak with his eighth straight East Lake appearance.

16 Byeong Hun An Came close to his first win with four top-five finishes this season and will make his TOUR Championship debut this week.

17 Viktor Hovland Last year’s FedExCup champion, Hovland – who has qualified for every TOUR Championship since he became a PGA TOUR member in 2020 – entered the Playoffs at No. 57 but leaped inside the top 20 with his T2 finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and remained there after his T26 in Colorado.

18 Russell Henley Missed just one cut this season en route to his fourth East Lake start this week.

19 Akshay Bhatia Finished T12 in his Playoffs debut at the FedEx St. Jude and has made it all the way to East Lake despite a less-than-stellar T45 at the BMW last week, largely thanks to a win at the Valero Texas Open and T2 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

20 Robert MacIntyre Will make his TOUR Championship debut this week to cap a season that features a pair of wins at the RBC Canadian Open and Genesis Scottish Open.

21 Billy Horschel Returns to East Lake for the first time since 2022 after a busy season that saw him win the Corales Puntacana Championship and finish inside the top 10 in three of his last four starts dating back to his T2 at The Open Championship.

22 Tommy Fleetwood The Olympic silver medalist was one of four players to play their way into the top 30 at the BMW Championship and has qualified for his fourth TOUR Championship.

23 Sepp Straka Has 11 top 25s in 21 starts this season and rebounded from a T61 at the FedEx St. Jude with a T13 at the BMW to make it to East Lake for the third straight season.

24 Matthieu Pavon Despite struggles in his Playoffs debut at the FedEx St. Jude (T46) and BMW (T33), the Frenchman rode his Farmers Insurance Open win like a wave and will make his TOUR Championship debut this week.

25 Taylor Pendrith THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson winner is on the fringe of a Presidents Cup spot for the upcoming matches in his native Canada and makes his first appearance at the TOUR Championship thanks to 13 top 25s in 23 starts (including six top 10s).

26 Chris Kirk Won The Sentry to start the year back in January and was sweating things out on the bubble but advanced after a T9 at the BMW Championship.

27 Tom Hoge Finished 10th in his TOUR Championship debut in 2022 and returns this year after a strong season with 11 top-25 finishes in 25 starts.

28 Aaron Rai Has been so-so since his Wyndham Championship win but hung on to one of the final spots to make his East Lake debut this week.

29 Christiaan Bezuidenhout Makes his East Lake debut to wrap a career-best season that saw him finish solo second at The American Express and place inside the top 25 in six Signature Events.