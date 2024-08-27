Expert Picks: TOUR Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
This is the first season of a new evolution for PGA TOUR Expert Picks. Fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for specific markets that the Golfbet team will be riding with each week. The traditional format for lineups and rosters will remain with Experts looking to come out on top in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the TOUR Championship in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Betting picks
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, Aug. 27. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Collin Morikawa (+2800) – The best player without a win this year gets it done when it matters most. Morikawa starts from the same 4-under score that Rory McIlroy won from in 2022, and his ball-striking will be rewarded on the newly-restored venue.
- Top five: Shane Lowry (+550) – It's hard to believe Lowry is making his East Lake debut, but it's the sort of venue that should suit the Irishman. Starting at 3-under means he doesn't have much ground to make up to reach the top-five perch.
- Longshot: Sungjae Im (+8000) – I’ll go back to the well with Im, who showed some sparks in Denver after a rough week in Memphis. He nearly pulled off a lucrative comeback at East Lake two years ago from a similar starting spot.
- H2H (Head-to-head): Sam Burns (+100) over Patrick Cantlay – Burns may have some more fireworks in store after nearly chasing down Keegan Bradley as he looks to close out a quietly solid 2024 season.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Xander Schauffele (+225) – I have said all season long that Schauffele will finally win a FedExCup and while I didn’t expect a six-win season from Scheffler (plus a gold medal), I do still value Schauffele’s East Lake dominance in the past.
- Top five: Rory McIlroy (+140) – A three-time FedExCup winner who has the ability to get red hot with his driver, a known necessity at East Lake. McIlroy has come from far behind twice to win it all so I like this conservative bet as a nice end-of-season bank builder.
- Longshot: Adam Scott (+8000) – Since Burns and Clark don’t quite hit our +5000 threshold, I’ll drop to the veteran Aussie who easily could’ve won last week had his putter turned up on the weekend. Former winner at East Lake, although that was in 2006.
- H2H: Xander Schauffele (+135) vs Scottie Scheffler – This one cashed for me last week so let’s go back to the well. He’s got two shots to make up but I think he can do it and win the whole thing.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- Winner: Xander Schauffele (+1225) – Everything is pointing to Schauffele finishing off his best season ever with a FedExCup victory. He’s getting spotted strokes on 28 of the other 29 players. Of course, the betting number isn’t ideal. This is about going with the easy pick.
- Top five: Sahith Theegala (+650) – I think he’s getting the least respect of anyone starting at 3 under. He’s had plenty of great results in 2024. It’s time to do it when it matters most.
- Longshot: Viktor Hovland (+6600) – Hovland didn’t play as well last week as I expected. If anyone has a realistic chance to be a longshot winner they have to get some Starting Strokes. Hovland starts at 2-under. I like his ability to chase better than the others around him.
- H2H: Xander Schauffele (+135) over Scottie Scheffler – I don’t mind the two-shot deficit. Given Schauffele’s great history here and Scheffler’s scar tissue, I’ll take the underdog.
MATT DELVECCHIO (Social content manager, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Hideki Matsuyama (+1100) – "To not yet have a player from Asia win (FedExCup) is something that motivates me," Matsuyama said. The motivation factor on top of the fact he may just be the hottest player in golf this past month makes me think we get a hungry and rested Matsuyama at East Lake.
- Top five: Billy Horschel (+800) – Placement market is where the value is this week and I’m backing the surging vet. He will need to go 12- to 14-under through the four rounds to have a chance at T5 by starting at 1-under. His best outing since starting strokes was 2021, where he went 10-under through three rounds but shot even par in Round 4.
- Longshot: Sungjae Im (+8000) – The Asian-born players want it. Im has been fantastic over the last couple months. Expect a big run at the cup at these JUICY odds.
- H2H: Tommy Fleetwood over Russell Henley (-105) – He’s got some good history here and in form. Fleetwood’s the better golfer, so take him as the dog in the last event of the season.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
|Name
|Season Rank
|Season Points
|Segment Rank
|Segment Points
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|89
|13,807
|540
|3,925
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|235
|13,647
|478
|3,950
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|671
|13,282
|965
|3,797
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|956
|13,025
|2,045
|3,363
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|1,319
|12,598
|1,691
|3,560
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)*
|2,061
|10,725
|1,723
|3,544
*Brett Jungles joined the Expert Picks league at the beginning of Segment 1 and did not accumulate any points from the FedExCup Fall.
|Name
|Overall
|Winner
|Top 10
|H2H
|Ben Everill
|-20.02u
|-29.5u
|-1.67u
|+11.15u
|Matt DelVecchio
|-25.92u
|-34u
|+9.83u
|-1.75u
|Chris Breece
|-34.72u
|-29u
|-2.52u
|-3.2u
|Will Gray
|-36.65u
|-29u
|-2.25u
|-5.4u
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.