Expert Picks: TOUR Championship

Winner: Hideki Matsuyama (+1100) – "To not yet have a player from Asia win (FedExCup) is something that motivates me," Matsuyama said. The motivation factor on top of the fact he may just be the hottest player in golf this past month makes me think we get a hungry and rested Matsuyama at East Lake.

Top five: Billy Horschel (+800) – Placement market is where the value is this week and I’m backing the surging vet. He will need to go 12- to 14-under through the four rounds to have a chance at T5 by starting at 1-under. His best outing since starting strokes was 2021, where he went 10-under through three rounds but shot even par in Round 4.

Longshot: Sungjae Im (+8000) – The Asian-born players want it. Im has been fantastic over the last couple months. Expect a big run at the cup at these JUICY odds.