The First Look: TOUR Championship

FIELD NOTES: Scheffler will once again head to East Lake ranked No. 1 in the FedExCup standings after a fabulous 2024 campaign that includes six TOUR victories and a gold medal at the Paris Olympics. This is the third straight year Scheffler has entered the PGA TOUR season finale ranked No. 1 in the standings … Schauffele has authored his own tremendous campaign with two major titles to his name. He and Scheffler have separated themselves from the chasing pack on top of the FedExCup standings, as Schauffele is almost 1,500 points ahead of No. 3 Hideki Matsuyama …. Matsuyama won the FedEx St. Jude Championship but withdrew from the BMW Championship due to a back injury. He’s set to return to action at East Lake … Matsuyama was confirmed Sunday as the top-ranked member of the automatic qualifying group for the Presidents Cup’s International Team, with three other automatic qualifiers (Sungjae Im, Adam Scott and Byeong Hun An) in the mix at the TOUR Championship. All six of the U.S. Team’s automatic qualifiers – Scheffler, Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay and Sahith Theegala – have qualified for East Lake … Rory McIlroy, at No. 6 in the standings, is looking to win his record fourth FedExCup title. He has finished outside the top 10 just once in the last seven years at East Lake.