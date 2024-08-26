Power Rankings: TOUR Championship

Today, East Lake tips at 7,490 yards. That’s 144 yards longer than before Green and his team went to work, but the targets that average more than 6,200 square feet are about 11 percent greater in area with noticeable variances from hole to hole. Until now, perhaps the most striking change in recent years was when the nines were reversed in 2016. Also included in the new array of visuals is a lowered green at the par-3 ninth hole and a restored linear bunker that bisects the fairway on the par-4 17th. Drives that find it may evoke the thought of a gutter ball in bowling.