TOUR Championship, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The FedExCup Playoffs conclude at the TOUR Championship, where the top 30 players take on the newly renovated East Lake in Atlanta for their shot at the FedExCup trophy.
After starting the week with a two-shot lead via the FedExCup Starting Strokes format, Scottie Scheffler has expanded his lead to four following rounds of 65 and 66 and sits at 21-under par. Collin Morikawa surged into second place at 17-under with a 63 on Friday, with Xander Schauffele sitting in third at 16-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-7 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: noon-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-6 p.m. (NBC)
Special programming alert:
- "Road to the Presidents Cup," Episode 2: Tune in to NBC this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET for a glimpse of perhaps the most difficult decisions both captains will have to make leading up to the Presidents Cup. Many players will be worthy, but only six will automatically qualify, leaving International Captain Mike Weir and U.S. Captain Jim Furyk with the gut-wrenching task of choosing six more players – ultimately leaving off many notable and enthusiastic hopefuls. Take this closer look at a host of players up for consideration.
Watch episode 2 of ‘Road to the Presidents Cup’ on NBC | September at 1 p.m. ET
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: noon-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 11 a.m.-noon
|Featured group: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured group: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Featured group: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured group: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured hole: 2:15-7 p.m.
|Featured groups: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured hole: 12:30-7 p.m.
|Featured holes: noon-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
Saturday
Featured groups
- 1:00 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk
- 1:55 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im
Featured holes
- Nos. 2 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 4)