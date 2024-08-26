PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Purse breakdown: TOUR Championship

    The top 30 in the FedExCup standings head to the newly renovated East Lake Golf Club for the season-ending TOUR Championship. Featuring the Starting Strokes format, the players vie for their chance at the FedExCup and begin chasing FedExCup frontrunner Scottie Scheffler, who tees off at 10-under, two ahead of Xander Schauffele. Keegan Bradley, the winner of the second Playoffs event at the BMW Championship, heads to Atlanta ranked fourth in the FedExCup and will tee off at 6-under.

    See the full purse breakdown below.

    PlaceTotal
    1$25,000,000
    2$12,500,000
    3$7,500,000
    4$6,000,000
    5$5,000,000
    6$3,500,000
    7$2,750,000
    8$2,250,000
    9$2,000,000
    10$1,750,000
    11$1,075,000
    12$1,025,000
    13$975,000
    14$925,000
    15$885,000
    16$795,000
    17$775,000
    18$755,000
    19$735,000
    20$715,000
    21$670,000
    22$650,000
    23$630,000
    24$615,000
    25$600,000
    26$590,000
    27$580,000
    28$570,000
    29$560,000
    30$550,000