Purse breakdown: TOUR Championship

The top 30 in the FedExCup standings head to the newly renovated East Lake Golf Club for the season-ending TOUR Championship. Featuring the Starting Strokes format, the players vie for their chance at the FedExCup and begin chasing FedExCup frontrunner Scottie Scheffler, who tees off at 10-under, two ahead of Xander Schauffele. Keegan Bradley, the winner of the second Playoffs event at the BMW Championship, heads to Atlanta ranked fourth in the FedExCup and will tee off at 6-under.