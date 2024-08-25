TOUR Championship: How it works, 'FedExCup Starting Strokes' and FedExCup payouts
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The TOUR Championship will once again feature a staggered start beginning in Round 1 at East Lake Golf Club. Scottie Scheffler leads the FedExCup and begins the week once again at the top of the leaderboard looking to win the FedExCup for the first time and the bonus of $25 million.
The FedExCup points leader after the first two Playoffs events will begin the TOUR Championship at 10-under par. The No. 2 player will start at 8-under. The No. 3 player starts at 7-under; the No. 4 player starts at 6-under; the No. 5 player starts at 5-under. Players 6-10 start at 4-under; players 11-15 start at 3-under; players 16-20 start at 2-under; players 21-25 start at 1-under; and players 26-30 start at even par.
At the TOUR Championship, the player with the lowest stroke total over 72 holes when combined with his FedExCup Starting Strokes will be crowned the FedExCup champion, be credited with an official victory at the TOUR Championship, earn a bonus of $25 million and a five-year PGA TOUR exemption.
Here's how the final 30 players in the FedExCup standings who qualified through the BMW Championship will begin the TOUR Championship.
Note: Scroll to bottom for full FedExCup bonus money payouts for all 30 players.
|STARTING STROKES
|PLAYER
|10 under
|Scottie Scheffler
|8 under
|Xander Schauffele
|7 under
|Hideki Matsuyama
|6 under
|Keegan Bradley
|5 under
|Ludvig Åberg
|4 under
|Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay
|3 under
|Sungjae Im, Sahith Theegala, Shane Lowry, Adam Scott, Tony Finau
|2 under
|Byeong Hun An, Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley, Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre
|1 under
|Billy Horschel, Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Matthieu Pavon, Taylor Pendrith
|Even
|Chris Kirk, Tom Hoge, Aaron Rai, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Thomas
FedExCup bonus
|Place
|Total
|1
|$25,000,000
|2
|$12,500,000
|3
|$7,500,000
|4
|$6,000,000
|5
|$5,000,000
|6
|$3,500,000
|7
|$2,750,000
|8
|$2,250,000
|9
|$2,000,000
|10
|$1,750,000
|11
|$1,075,000
|12
|$1,025,000
|13
|$975,000
|14
|$925,000
|15
|$885,000
|16
|$795,000
|17
|$775,000
|18
|$755,000
|19
|$735,000
|20
|$715,000
|21
|$670,000
|22
|$650,000
|23
|$630,000
|24
|$615,000
|25
|$600,000
|26
|$590,000
|27
|$580,000
|28
|$570,000
|29
|$560,000
|30
|$550,000