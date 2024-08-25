PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
TOUR Championship: How it works, 'FedExCup Starting Strokes' and FedExCup payouts

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The TOUR Championship will once again feature a staggered start beginning in Round 1 at East Lake Golf Club. Scottie Scheffler leads the FedExCup and begins the week once again at the top of the leaderboard looking to win the FedExCup for the first time and the bonus of $25 million.

    The FedExCup points leader after the first two Playoffs events will begin the TOUR Championship at 10-under par. The No. 2 player will start at 8-under. The No. 3 player starts at 7-under; the No. 4 player starts at 6-under; the No. 5 player starts at 5-under. Players 6-10 start at 4-under; players 11-15 start at 3-under; players 16-20 start at 2-under; players 21-25 start at 1-under; and players 26-30 start at even par.

    At the TOUR Championship, the player with the lowest stroke total over 72 holes when combined with his FedExCup Starting Strokes will be crowned the FedExCup champion, be credited with an official victory at the TOUR Championship, earn a bonus of $25 million and a five-year PGA TOUR exemption.

    Here's how the final 30 players in the FedExCup standings who qualified through the BMW Championship will begin the TOUR Championship.

    STARTING STROKESPLAYER
    10 underScottie Scheffler
    8 underXander Schauffele
    7 underHideki Matsuyama
    6 underKeegan Bradley
    5 underLudvig Åberg
    4 underRory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay
    3 underSungjae Im, Sahith Theegala, Shane Lowry, Adam Scott, Tony Finau
    2 underByeong Hun An, Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley, Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre
    1 underBilly Horschel, Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Matthieu Pavon, Taylor Pendrith
    EvenChris Kirk, Tom Hoge, Aaron Rai, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Thomas

    FedExCup bonus

    Place Total
    1$25,000,000
    2$12,500,000
    3$7,500,000
    4$6,000,000
    5$5,000,000
    6$3,500,000
    7$2,750,000
    8$2,250,000
    9$2,000,000
    10$1,750,000
    11$1,075,000
    12$1,025,000
    13$975,000
    14$925,000
    15$885,000
    16$795,000
    17$775,000
    18$755,000
    19$735,000
    20$715,000
    21$670,000
    22$650,000
    23$630,000
    24$615,000
    25$600,000
    26$590,000
    27$580,000
    28$570,000
    29$560,000
    30$550,000