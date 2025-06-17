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The Future of Men's Professional Golf

The Future of Men's Professional Golf

Jun 17, 2025
PGA TOUR announces Rolapp as CEO; Commissioner Monahan to remain with TOUR through 2026
Commissioner Monahan informed the Boards of Directors of his intention to conclude his tenure at the end of his current contract Veteran NFL executive brings decades of media and commercial experience to lead the PGA TOUR into next chapter of growth
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PGA TOUR announces Rolapp as CEO; Commissioner Monahan to remain with TOUR through 2026
PGA TOUR statement: Update regarding working session at White House
PGA TOUR launches PGA TOUR Enterprises, player equity program
PGA TOUR players will have the opportunity to receive over $1.5 billion in immediate and future equity. New enterprise funded through investment partnership with Strategic Sports Group.
Corbat, Rhodes to join PGA TOUR Policy Board as independent directors
Commissioner Monahan emphasizes TOUR's engagement, momentum, innovation
PGA TOUR Enterprises announces establishment of Board of Directors
Board includes seven PGA TOUR players, as well as accomplished SSG principals, all focused on commercial growth strategy, fan engagement
Spieth: 'The coolest thing is the players are now the owners’
Players at Pebble Beach react to Wednesday’s PGA TOUR Enterprises announcement

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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