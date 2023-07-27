Commissioner provides updates on PGA TOUR Policy Board, work toward Definitive Agreement
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
As the PGA TOUR continues to negotiate toward a potential Definitive Agreement with the PIF and DP World Tour, PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan sent a memo to players Wednesday to update them on several key developments.
Commissioner Monahan, who said he feels “stronger than ever” after returning from a recent medical leave, sent the memo after meetings earlier this week with both the PGA TOUR Policy Board and Player Advisory Council.
Among the updates were the promotion of Jason Gore to give players an increased voice in the TOUR, details on the Board’s search for a new Independent Director and the retention of a third-party consultant to serve as a resource to the Player Directors in the negotiations with the DP World Tour and PIF.
Gore, a former PGA TOUR winner who joined the TOUR staff in August 2022, has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Player Officer. His increased role “reflects the importance of … ensuring that players’ perspectives shape all key decisions,” Commissioner Monahan wrote.
The Commissioner’s memo also detailed the process for finding a new Independent Director for the Policy Board after Randall Stephenson’s resignation. Two Player Directors, Patrick Cantlay and Webb Simpson, and two Independent Directors, Mark Flaherty and Mary Meeker, will serve on a search committee for a new candidate, who must receive unanimous support from the Board, including Player Directors, to be installed.
“We will move this process forward quickly and thoughtfully,” Commissioner Monahan wrote.
Recognizing the complexity of the negotiations toward a Definitive Agreement, Commissioner Monahan also announced that a third-party advisor, Colin Neville of The Raine Group, will be brought in to help ensure a transparent, efficient and collaborative process and be a resource for the Policy Board’s five Player Directors, and thus the TOUR’s entire membership, in the negotiations.
Two key components of the negotiations toward a Definitive Agreement are the Player Benefit Program for players who remained on the PGA TOUR and discipline for LIV members seeking to reapply for TOUR membership in the future.
In addition to those updates, the Commissioner informed the members that the 2024 PGA TOUR schedule will be released at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs, and of the TOUR’s stance on the ongoing distance debate. The TOUR has informed the USGA and R&A that the TOUR is not able to support the proposed model local rule, believing it is not in the best interest of the game.
“The PGA TOUR is committed to collaborating with (the USGA and The R&A) – and all industry partners – to arrive at a solution that will best serve our players, our fans and the game at all levels,” he said.
As the FedExCup Playoffs near, these updates were a reminder of the ongoing efforts to further strengthen the PGA TOUR.
“We have a ton of momentum heading into the final stretch of the season,” the Commissioner wrote.