Commissioner provides updates on PGA TOUR Policy Board, work toward Definitive Agreement

In addition to those updates, the Commissioner informed the members that the 2024 PGA TOUR schedule will be released at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs, and of the TOUR’s stance on the ongoing distance debate. The TOUR has informed the USGA and R&A that the TOUR is not able to support the proposed model local rule, believing it is not in the best interest of the game.