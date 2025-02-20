PGA TOUR statement: Update regarding working session at White House
(Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Written by Staff
Commissioner Jay Monahan, Player Director Tiger Woods and Player Director Adam Scott met with President Donald Trump and H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at the White House.
“We have just concluded a constructive working session at the White House with President Trump and H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan.
Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, we have initiated a discussion about the reunification of golf. We are committed to moving as quickly as possible and will share additional details as appropriate.
We share a passion for the game and the importance of reunification. Most importantly, we all want the best players in the world playing together more often and are committed to doing all we can to deliver that outcome for our fans."
– Statement from Commissioner Jay Monahan, Player Director Tiger Woods and Player Director Adam Scott