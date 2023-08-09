Commissioner Monahan confirms TOUR’s strength as FedExCup Playoffs commence

The success of the Signature Events is illustrated in the way Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler have separated themselves from the competition in the FedExCup standings. Of Rahm’s four wins this season, two came in Signature Events, including victories at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The Genesis Invitational, in addition to winning his second major championship at the Masters Tournament. Scheffler won the WM Phoenix Open for the second consecutive season and a win at THE PLAYERS made him just the third player to hold the Masters and PLAYERS titles simultaneously (Woods and Jack Nicklaus are the others). Scheffler finished the Regular Season with a TOUR-leading 15 top-10s in 20 starts.