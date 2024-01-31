'The coolest thing is the players are now the owners’
3 Min Read
Jordan Spieth prepares for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Players at Pebble Beach react to Wednesday’s PGA TOUR Enterprises announcement
Written by Kevin Prise @PGATOURKevin
As part of Wednesday’s launch of PGA TOUR Enterprises in a landmark agreement between the PGA TOUR and Strategic Sports Group (SSG), it was announced that TOUR pros can receive equity stakes in the TOUR, both now and in the future.
What does that mean? As the TOUR product grows, so will players’ stake.
The launch lays the groundwork for a more collaborative relationship between the players and TOUR. If enhancements mean the product resonates with more fans, the TOUR business benefits and so do the players.
“I think the coolest thing about it is the players are now owners,” said Jordan Spieth, a Player Director on the PGA TOUR Policy Board. “So not only do they benefit with the TOUR, they now are equity owners so they want to push it themselves, they want to make the product better themselves. Not that they didn't before, but you directly benefit from owning a piece. So I think that part is maybe the coolest part of the funding.”
Nearly 200 PGA TOUR members will have the opportunity to become equity holders in the newly formed PGA TOUR Enterprises, which is also considering participation by future PGA TOUR players that would allow them to benefit from the business’ commercial growth. These equity stakes will be awarded based on career accomplishments, recent achievements, future participation and services and PGA TOUR membership status. Grants are only available to qualified PGA TOUR players.
“To be able to say we own part of our sport is really cool,” Player Director Webb Simpson said Wednesday on Golf Channel. “The PGA TOUR has always been the greatest place to play on the planet. It still is, and we want to show the world – the golf fans, the players, the future players – that the PGA TOUR, long term, is by far the greatest TOUR on the planet.”
“I know everyone is sick of hearing about how much more money golfers are getting,” Max Homa posted on X, formerly Twitter. “My optimism lies in the main point of this which is we now have very savvy and experienced stakeholders who have a lot of incentive to improve the product creatively and make it better for the fans.”
The availability of direct equity stakes for the players made Wednesday a landmark day in both professional golf and professional sports. Player and fan interests will be aligned more than ever, with SSG leadership – established across leagues like the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and English Premier League – positioned to help optimize professional golf for players and fans alike.
“SSG is in this for right reasons,” said Player Director Peter Malnati. “They are true partners, and the alignment and support of our goals is there for the long-term. Today is a day to celebrate. So many people have worked so hard to get us here, and I am incredibly optimistic and energized by what’s to come.”
“To have … 200 years of sports owning experience, the idea they can help navigate in our future how content will be consumed when our next media deals are up, stuff like that, to have these partners in perpetuity, I don't think that can be overlooked,” added Spieth. “You talk about the funding, but really the strategies that they can have in navigating that space will be very important.
“I hope that this starts to turn the corner and recognize that we're in a place where we could be better than we've ever been as a TOUR. It's the premier place to play professional golf, and these partners will help us continue to make it that way and will have some impact while the membership will still have the majority of the impact on what that can look like going forward.”
The transaction allows for a co-investment from the Public Investment Fund (PIF) in the future, subject to all necessary regulatory approvals.
Kevin Prise is an associate editor for the PGA TOUR. Follow Kevin Prise on Twitter.