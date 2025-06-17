PGA TOUR announces Brian Rolapp as CEO; Commissioner Jay Monahan to remain with TOUR through 2026

“I want to thank the Search Committee for acting with focus and urgency throughout this process. Tiger Woods and Adam Scott have played active roles throughout and been incredible partners in this process, and I particularly want to thank Jay Monahan for the critical role he played in selecting his successor,” said Blank, who serves on the PGA TOUR Enterprises Board of Directors and led the Search Committee. “Having worked with Brian during our time in the NFL, I’ve seen firsthand his ability to lead with vision and collaboration, and to deliver results. He understands what it takes to elevate a global sports brand—and I’m confident he’ll bring that same energy and excellence to the PGA TOUR.”