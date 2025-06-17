PGA TOUR announces Brian Rolapp as CEO; Commissioner Jay Monahan to remain with TOUR through 2026
5 Min Read
New PGA POUR CEO Brian Rolapp poses with Commissioner Jay Monahan. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
Commissioner Monahan informed the Boards of Directors of his intention to conclude his tenure at the end of his current contract
Veteran NFL executive brings decades of media and commercial experience to lead the PGA TOUR into next chapter of growth
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – The PGA TOUR today announced that Brian Rolapp has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Rolapp joins the TOUR after spending more than two decades with the National Football League (NFL), where he helped reshape how fans experience live sports and most recently served as the league’s Chief Media and Business Officer.
After an extensive process, the PGA TOUR CEO Search Committee—consisting of Arthur M. Blank, Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Jay Monahan, Joe Gorder and Sam Kennedy—unanimously recommended Rolapp for the role. Rolapp is a seasoned sports and media executive who has the specific skill set necessary to build on the TOUR’s momentum—experience scaling sports businesses in a fast-changing landscape and a clear appreciation for what makes the TOUR special and where it can go next. Rolapp will officially begin his new role later this summer.
Having formed the Search Committee to find his successor, Commissioner Jay Monahan will transition his day-to-day responsibilities to the new CEO and increasingly focus on his role as a member of the PGA TOUR Policy Board and the PGA TOUR Enterprises Board through the end of 2026.
“A year ago, I informed our Boards that upon completing a decade as Commissioner, I would step down from my role at the end of 2026,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “Since then, we’ve worked together to identify a leader who can build on our momentum and develop a process that ensures a smooth transition. We’ve found exactly the right leader in Brian Rolapp, and I’m excited to support him as he transitions from the NFL into his new role leading the PGA TOUR.”
As CEO, Rolapp will lead the PGA TOUR into its next phase of growth and innovation, serving as the CEO of PGA TOUR, Inc. and PGA TOUR Enterprises. The PGA TOUR management team will report to Rolapp upon his start date, and he will report to both Boards of Directors.
“I’m honored to join the PGA TOUR at such a pivotal time,” said Rolapp. “The PGA TOUR represents the highest level of competition, integrity and global opportunity in the game of golf, and I believe deeply in the TOUR’s mission and its potential to grow even stronger. I’m ready to get to work—alongside our players, partners and leadership team—to build lasting value and deliver an even more dynamic future for the sport and our fans.”
“Brian is the perfect choice for the next chapter of the PGA TOUR,” Monahan added. “His arrival strengthens our leadership team and reflects our shared commitment to the TOUR’s continued evolution. With Brian’s expertise and vision, and the trust we’ve established with our players and fans, I’m more confident than ever in the future we’re building.”
Rolapp added, “Commissioner Monahan is an incredible leader, and it has been a pleasure getting to know him throughout the interview process. I greatly appreciate his commitment to making me successful in the role and look forward to working with him in partnership throughout this transition.”
Over the past two years, the PGA TOUR has built significant momentum—reshaping its competitive schedule, securing a $1.5 billion investment, creating equity opportunities for players and launching its Fan Forward research initiative. These innovations build on a strong foundation of long-term media rights and corporate partnerships, proven developmental player pathways and a growing fan base.
“This appointment reflects the unity and strategic alignment across our governance structure—from our Player Directors and Independent Board Members to our investors in the Strategic Sports Group and the Commissioner,” said Gorder, who serves as Chairman of the PGA TOUR Policy Board and PGA TOUR Enterprises Board. “I am grateful to Jay for his commitment to the future of the TOUR and his focus on a smooth and successful transition. Brian’s leadership will help us move forward with clarity, purpose and momentum.”
As the NFL’s Chief Media and Business Officer, Rolapp oversaw the league’s commercial businesses, including broadcast and digital rights, NFL Network, NFL Films, sponsorships, consumer products and the league’s private investment entity, 32 Equity. Under his leadership, the NFL secured landmark media agreements with Amazon, CBS, ESPN/ABC, FOX, NBC, Netflix and YouTube, while launching innovative platforms such as NFL+ to expand the league’s digital reach.
“I want to thank the Search Committee for acting with focus and urgency throughout this process. Tiger Woods and Adam Scott have played active roles throughout and been incredible partners in this process, and I particularly want to thank Jay Monahan for the critical role he played in selecting his successor,” said Blank, who serves on the PGA TOUR Enterprises Board of Directors and led the Search Committee. “Having worked with Brian during our time in the NFL, I’ve seen firsthand his ability to lead with vision and collaboration, and to deliver results. He understands what it takes to elevate a global sports brand—and I’m confident he’ll bring that same energy and excellence to the PGA TOUR.”
“Brian’s appointment is a win for players and fans,” said Woods. “He has a clear respect for the game and our players and brings a fresh perspective from his experience in the NFL. I’m excited about what’s ahead—and confident that with Brian’s leadership, we’ll continue to grow the TOUR in ways that benefit everyone who loves this sport.”
Rolapp joined the NFL in 2003 and quickly rose through the ranks, becoming COO of NFL Media and later CEO of NFL Network. His strategic vision was instrumental in forging high-profile partnerships with brands such as Apple, X, Nike and Fanatics, helping to position the NFL as a global leader in sports entertainment. A graduate of Brigham Young University and Harvard Business School, Rolapp—who has been recognized by the Sports Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 Hall of Fame—is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished executives in sports.