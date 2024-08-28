PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan emphasizes engagement, momentum and innovation

Bhatia, 22, won his second PGA TOUR title at the Valero Texas Open, a year after earning PGA TOUR status with his first win at the Barracuda Championship. Now Bhatia is at East Lake as one of the top 30 players in the FedExCup, as are Matthieu Pavon and Robert MacIntyre. That pair had strong debut seasons after earning PGA TOUR cards via their play on the DP World Tour in 2023. Pavon got off to a quick start with his victory at the Farmers Insurance Open, and MacIntyre won twice, first at the RBC Canadian Open and then at the Genesis Scottish Open, delighting the fans in his home country, including his father, a greenskeeper.