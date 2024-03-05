LeBron James, Drake, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lindsey Vonn among investors in PGA TOUR Enterprises

Now it turns out that so, too, have a handful of sports and entertainment icons. LeBron James, Lindsey Vonn, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt and recording artist Drake are among the additional, individual investors in Enterprises, which will lead all commercial activities related to the PGA TOUR. Additionally, Enterprises will focus on driving fan engagement and growth, as well as developing new media, sponsorship and commercial opportunities. James and Drake are “expected to use their marketing power to help the tour broaden its audience,” according to a report in The New York Times.