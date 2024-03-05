LeBron James, Drake, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lindsey Vonn among investors in PGA TOUR Enterprises
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 28, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – In the Strategic Sports Group (SSG), some of the biggest franchise owners in professional sports had already lined up behind the recently launched PGA TOUR Enterprises.
Now it turns out that so, too, have a handful of sports and entertainment icons. LeBron James, Lindsey Vonn, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt and recording artist Drake are among the additional, individual investors in Enterprises, which will lead all commercial activities related to the PGA TOUR. Additionally, Enterprises will focus on driving fan engagement and growth, as well as developing new media, sponsorship and commercial opportunities. James and Drake are “expected to use their marketing power to help the tour broaden its audience,” according to a report in The New York Times.
Although James has a stake in Fenway Sports Group, which heads up the SSG – a consortium of investors made up largely of franchise owners from hockey, baseball, soccer and football – his investment, and that of Vonn, Schwarzenegger, Pratt and Drake – is part of Main Street Advisors’ participation in SSG.
News of their involvement comes after the formation earlier this year of PGA TOUR Enterprises, a new commercial venture under the PGA TOUR’s control, and a first-of-its-kind program, in which nearly 200 PGA TOUR members will have the opportunity to become equity holders in this new company, allowing them to benefit from the business’s commercial growth.
Under this program, players will collectively access over $1.5 billion in equity in PGA TOUR Enterprises. These grants – which vest over time – will be based on career accomplishments, recent achievements, future participation and services and PGA TOUR membership status, and grants are only available to qualified PGA TOUR players.
“By making PGA TOUR members owners of their league, we strengthen the collective investment of our players in the success of the PGA TOUR,” said Jay Monahan, Commissioner of the PGA TOUR and CEO of PGA TOUR Enterprises. “Fans win when we all work to deliver the best in sports entertainment and return the focus to the incredible – and unmatched – competitive atmosphere created by our players, tournaments and partners.
“And partnering with SSG – a group with extensive experience and investment across sports, media and entertainment – will enhance our organization’s ability to make the sport more rewarding for players, tournaments, fans and partners,” Monahan added.
As part of its major financial and strategic investment of up to $3 billion, SSG has already made an initial $1.5 billion investment into PGA TOUR Enterprises and will provide a strategic focus on maximizing revenue generation for the benefit of the players and on finding opportunities to enhance the game of golf across the world.
Drake, who along with James has already invested in soccer team AC Milan, told The New York Times that some of his favorite memories are of him on the golf course with his uncle.
“It’s one thing to invest in a team,” he said, “but to help reimagine one of the biggest leagues in the world is an incredible opportunity and I’m excited to be a part of it.”
The Strategic Sports Group includes the following members:
- Fenway Sports Group (Boston Red Sox, Liverpool F.C., Pittsburgh Penguins, RFK Racing, Boston Common Golf), along with several FSG Partners*
- John W. Henry, Principal, Fenway Sports Group; Manager, Strategic Sports Group
- Steven A. Cohen, Owner, Chairman & CEO, New York Mets; Chairman & CEO, Point72; Owner, TGL New York
- Arthur M. Blank, Co-Founder, Home Depot; Owner & Chairman, AMB Sports and Entertainment (Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Drive CG, PGA TOUR Superstore)
- Tom Werner, Chairman, Fenway Sports Group
- Mike Gordon, President, Fenway Sports Group
- Mark Attanasio, Principal, Milwaukee Brewers and Norwich City; Founder & Managing Partner, Crescent Capital Group
- Gerry Cardinale, Founder, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer, RedBird Capital Partners
- Andrew B. Cohen, Chief Investment Officer & Co-Founder, Cohen Private Ventures; Vice Chairman, New York Mets
- Wyc Grousbeck, Co-Founder, Causeway Media Partners; Lead Owner, Boston Celtics
- Linda Henry, Co-Owner & CEO, Boston Globe Media; Investor, WNBA and League One Volleyball; Partner, Fenway Sports Group
- Sam Kennedy, Partner/CEO, Fenway Sports Group; President & CEO, Boston Red Sox
- Marc Lasry, CEO, Avenue Capital Group; Owner, TGL San Francisco; Former Principal, Milwaukee Bucks
- Alec Scheiner, Co-Founder & Partner, Otro Capital
*Additional Fenway Sports Group investors: Main Street Advisors including LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Paul Wachter, and additional investors; Herb Wagner; Henry McCance; William Alfond; Michael Egan; Tom DiBenedetto; Michael Pucker; Richard Warke; Mitchell Jacobson; Frank Resnek; Laura Trust; and Teddy Werner.