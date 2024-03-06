Establishment of PGA TOUR Enterprises Board of Directors announced

“Today’s announcement is another milestone for our organization, as I believe we have arrived at a PGA TOUR Enterprise’s Board of Directors with the right composition, expertise and balance necessary to take our organization into the future,” said Monahan. “Our current and former players will provide essential insight into our members’ priorities and needs. And we welcome key SSG members to the leadership team, whose exceptional track records and achievements in global professional sports will lend a wealth of knowledge into the opportunities ahead for the PGA TOUR. Their expertise will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in the success and growth of our commercial initiatives.”