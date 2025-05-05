The First Look: Truist Championship

FIELD NOTES: Rory McIlroy returns. He is hoping some of his good energy from Charlotte can transfer to Philadelphia, as he is a four-time winner of this event. McIlroy is having as impressive a 2025 campaign as any in his career, with three wins already, including the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam. He’s also first in Strokes Gained: Total. … Xander Schauffele is back in action and seems to be rounding into form after recovering from an early-season injury. Schauffele, who finished second to McIlroy at this event last year, has gone T12-T8-T18 in his last three starts, with the top 10 – his first of the year – coming at the Masters. … Justin Thomas will tee it up once again after his win at the RBC Heritage, his first TOUR triumph since 2022. Thomas has had a steady 2025 campaign with five top 10s, including his win at Harbour Town. … Thomas will not have caddie Joe Greiner on his bag, however. Greiner and Max Homa, his long-time boss, split before the Masters. Griener caddied for Thomas at Augusta National and the RBC Heritage. It didn’t take long for Griener to have a new boss, however, as he is set to work with Collin Morikawa – a relationship that will begin at the Truist. Morikawa has three top-10 finishes but heads to Philadelphia after missing the cut at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, his first early exit since the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2024. … Nos. 2 through 11 in the world are all set to tee it up at The Philadelphia Cricket Club, but world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who dominated THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson last week, will not be playing. He said last year at the U.S. Open he would be adjusting his major prep and not play the week before, and he seems to be sticking to that plan, as he did not play before the Masters in April, either.