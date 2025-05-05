The First Look: Truist Championship
Written by Adam Stanley
It’s not that often a new PGA TOUR venue pops up, especially one with as much history as the one this week.
The 2025 Truist Championship, then, is set to be a special one – as the TOUR’s best head to The Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course. The Philadelphia Cricket Club is an architectural gem from A.W. Tillinghast and will be a one-year fill-in for Quail Hollow Club, which will host the PGA Championship next week.
It's time for the sixth Signature Event on the PGA TOUR schedule, and this week also marks the return of Rory McIlroy, who is set to play his first individual event since his Masters triumph – he and Shane Lowry finished T12 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans – and this week, although it’s a different course, McIlroy is still the defending champion of the tournament.
Here's everything else you need to know as the TOUR heads to the City of Brotherly Love.
FIELD NOTES: Rory McIlroy returns. He is hoping some of his good energy from Charlotte can transfer to Philadelphia, as he is a four-time winner of this event. McIlroy is having as impressive a 2025 campaign as any in his career, with three wins already, including the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam. He’s also first in Strokes Gained: Total. … Xander Schauffele is back in action and seems to be rounding into form after recovering from an early-season injury. Schauffele, who finished second to McIlroy at this event last year, has gone T12-T8-T18 in his last three starts, with the top 10 – his first of the year – coming at the Masters. … Justin Thomas will tee it up once again after his win at the RBC Heritage, his first TOUR triumph since 2022. Thomas has had a steady 2025 campaign with five top 10s, including his win at Harbour Town. … Thomas will not have caddie Joe Greiner on his bag, however. Greiner and Max Homa, his long-time boss, split before the Masters. Griener caddied for Thomas at Augusta National and the RBC Heritage. It didn’t take long for Griener to have a new boss, however, as he is set to work with Collin Morikawa – a relationship that will begin at the Truist. Morikawa has three top-10 finishes but heads to Philadelphia after missing the cut at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, his first early exit since the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2024. … Nos. 2 through 11 in the world are all set to tee it up at The Philadelphia Cricket Club, but world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who dominated THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson last week, will not be playing. He said last year at the U.S. Open he would be adjusting his major prep and not play the week before, and he seems to be sticking to that plan, as he did not play before the Masters in April, either.
HIGHEST-RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|FedExCup Ranking
|World Ranking
|1. Rory McIlroy
|2. Rory McIlroy
|3. Justin Thomas
|3. Xander Schauffele
|4. Sepp Straka
|4. Collin Morikawa
|5. Russell Henley
|5. Justin Thomas
|6. Andrew Novak
|6. Ludvig Åberg
|7. Ludvig Åberg
|7. Hideki Matsuyama
|8. Corey Conners
|8. Russell Henley
|9. Maverick McNealy
|9. Viktor Hovland
|10. Collin Morikawa
|10. Maverick McNealy
|11. J.J. Spaun
|11. Tommy Fleetwood
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Jordan Spieth is set to tee it up for the fifth week in a row after a tidy run of results. Spieth has finished inside the top 20 in each of his last four events on TOUR, starting at the Valero Texas Open. He finished fourth at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson on Sunday. … Rickie Fowler is back in action on the PGA TOUR after notching two top-25 finishes so far this season and last teeing it up at the RBC Heritage. Fowler is a past champion of this event, having won in a playoff in 2012. … Gary Woodland comes into the Truist Championship with some momentum, having played the weekend in four straight tournaments. Amongst those results is a T2 at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. Woodland withdrew from THE CJ CUP but is set to return in Philadelphia. … Keith Mitchell rounds out the sponsor invites. He’s had a steady run of golf so far this season, missing just one cut, and was T2 at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He’s had two top 10s at this tournament before.
SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: The Truist Championship is the sixth Signature Event on the PGA TOUR schedule in 2025. … Thanks to his solo second at THE CJ CUP, Erik van Rooyen secured a spot in the Truist via the Aon Swing 5. It was a good time for a good result, as van Rooyen had just one top-25 finish in 11 starts so far this season. … Corales Puntacana Championship winner Garrick Higgo held on to his spot. … Sam Stevens finished solo third at TPC Craig Ranch to nab the third position, while Michael Thornbjornsen enjoyed back-to-back top fives to earn his place. He finished T4 at the Zurich Classic (with Karl Vilips) and T2 in Corales. … The final Truist spot came down to the Højgaard twins. Rasmus finished 48th and nipped brother Nicolai, who finished T56. … Andrew Novak remained atop the Aon Next 10 list. There were no changes to that list after THE CJ CUP. … The next Signature Event is the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Qualifiers for that will come via the Aon Next 10 (current FedExCup standings through the Charles Schwab Challenge) and the Aon Swing 5 (top FedExCup points earners from the ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic and the Charles Schwab Challenge).
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10 UPDATES: Scottie Scheffler’s first win of 2025 saw him move from No. 4 to No. 2 in the TOUR TOP 10, about 500 points behind leader Rory McIlroy. ... RBC Heritage winner Justin Thomas was bumped from No. 2 to No. 3, while Sepp Straka went from No. 3 to No. 4. The rest of the TOUR TOP 10 remained the same from last week.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 700 FedExCup points.
COURSE: The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), par 70, 7,119 yards. The layout was originally designed by the iconic architect A.W. Tillinghast in 1922 (in fact, it was his home course, and his ashes were spread in the Wissahickon Creek) and Keith Foster handled a restoration in 2013 that brought back the original design and was very well received. The restoration project included extensive tree management, a complete rebuild of all the greens, and attention to Tillinghast’s original bunkering plans. The course has 118 bunkers, which is, so far in 2025, the most of any course on TOUR.
The signature stretch of holes is the dramatic finish on Nos. 15-18 and the key to success at The Philadelphia Cricket Club will be on the greens as Jim Smith Jr., director of golf, told PGATOUR.COM that “there isn’t a straight putt to be found.”
A fun note: The Philadelphia Cricket Club’s three courses were actually built in three different centuries.
72-HOLE TOURNAMENT RECORD: 265, Wyndham Clark (2023).
18-HOLE RECORD: 61, Rory McIlroy (thirrd round, 2015).
NOTE: The Philadelphia Cricket Club will be a one-time host with Quail Hollow hosting this year’s PGA Championship, therefore, there is no 72- or 18-hole record at this particular venue.
LAST TIME: Rory McIlroy won the tournament for a record fourth time (no other player has won the event more than twice) with another dominating performance at Quail Hollow Club. McIlroy overcame a two-shot deficit to beat Xander Schauffele by five shots. He closed with a 6-under 65 – despite making a double bogey on the 18th hole. Schauffele was leading the tournament after making an eagle on the par-5 seventh, but the tides turned on the back nine as he made back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 12-13, while McIlroy made two eagles in a six-hole stretch on his back side. It was the second year in a row that Schauffele finished second. Byeong Hun An finished third (eight shots back of McIlroy), while Jason Day and Sungjae Im finished tied for fourth.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m., Golf Channel
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6:30 p.m., CBS
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS
Special programming alert:
- Monday, 8 p.m., Golf Channel: “The Drop” presented by SERVPRO is a dynamic and fast-paced half hour that leans on the TOUR’s access and blends storytelling, competition and personality. Luke Clanton and Jordan Spieth are among the first guests as “The Drop” debuts May 5 at 8 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, PGA TOUR YouTube and FAST Channels.
Sneak peek at ‘The Drop,’ first weekly show originating from PGA TOUR Studios
- Tuesday, 8 p.m. Golf Channel: “Korn Ferry Presents: All-Access Club Car Championship” is an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look into a week on the Korn Ferry Tour. The show gives an all-access look for rising stars Johnny Keefer and Alistair Docherty during the Club Car Championship in Savannah, Georgia.
- Wednesday, 12:30-2 p.m.: Tune in for "On the Range presented by ReliaQuest" tournament preview show at the Truist Championship, featuring players as they prepare for the upcoming tournament at The Philadelphia Cricket Club with interviews, insights and analytics, and a course preview.
- Wednesday, 4-7 p.m.: Tune in to the second of three events in the Creator Classic Series, streamed on the PGA TOUR’s YouTube channel.
- The ESPN BET feed returns to PGA TOUR LIVE to take a betting audience inside the action as defending champ Rory McIlroy headlines the field at the Truist Championship. Tune in from noon-2 p.m., Thursday-Friday, and from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Marquee group: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday: 1-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.