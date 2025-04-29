Collin Morikawa tabs new caddie in Joe Greiner, longtime looper for Max Homa
Collin Morikawa's big-breaking putt for birdie at RBC Heritage
Written by Paul Hodowanic
Collin Morikawa has made a significant change to his team, replacing longtime caddie JJ Jakovac with Joe Greiner.
The news was first reported by CBS Sports’ Colt Knost. PGATOUR.COM has since confirmed the report.
Jakovac and Morikawa have worked together since Morikawa turned pro in the summer of 2019. Jakovac was on the bag for all six of Morikawa’s PGA TOUR wins including both of his major championship victories.
Greiner had spent the last six years caddying for Max Homa until the two split earlier this month. Homa said at the Masters that it was Greiner’s decision to part ways. Greiner has stayed busy in recent weeks, caddying for Justin Thomas at the Masters and, notably, for Thomas during his recent win at the RBC Heritage.
Now Greiner has a new loop.
Greiner and Morikawa have a strong familiarity with each other. Both grew up in California and grew close on the PGA TOUR. Homa and Morikawa have competed on two national teams together – 2023 Ryder Cup and 2024 Presidents Cup – and were teammates at the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
They will hope to turn that friendship into a long-lasting, successful working relationship. Morikawa and Greiner’s first tournament together will be next week’s Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club.