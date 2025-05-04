See who qualified for Truist Championship via Aon Next 10, Aon Swing 5

“Scottie was practically flawless, which is kind of what you expect from the world No. 1. But proud with the golf I played,” van Rooyen said. “I don't play with the world No. 1 too often, and you're almost flabbergasted in a way because I'd fire in … like that 5-iron on nine comes to mind. I hit it to whatever it was, 5 feet, and he just makes the eagle. There's nothing you can do. Absolute hat's off to Scottie. He's played fantastic golf.”