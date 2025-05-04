See who qualified for Truist Championship via Aon Next 10, Aon Swing 5
Erik van Rooyen cards final-round 63 at THE CJ CUP to earn Truist spot
Written by Kevin Prise
Erik van Rooyen played in Sunday’s final pairing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, but he seemingly had zero chance to win. He competed alongside an unstoppable force in Scottie Scheffler, who led by eight into Sunday and shot 63 to tie a PGA TOUR record 72-hole score (253). Van Rooyen would have needed a final-round 55 to force a playoff.
The good news for van Rooyen: He matched Scheffler’s 8-under closing 63 at TPC Craig Ranch to finish solo second with three strokes to spare – and qualify for next week’s Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club via the Aon Swing 5.
“Looking forward to playing golf there. I love the golf in that part of the world,” van Rooyen said afterward. “I don't know much about the golf course yet, but it's a good problem to have. … Really proud of playing my way into it.”
Van Rooyen’s season had been rocky thus far, as the two-time TOUR winner arrived at THE CJ CUP at No. 130 in the FedExCup standings with just one top-25 finish in 11 starts. He had made just one cut in his previous four starts (a T62 at the Valero Texas Open), and thus the prospect of qualifying for the Truist Championship, the season’s sixth of eight Signature Events, seemed very far away.
But golf can turn on a dime, and van Rooyen opened in 66-67-65 at THE CJ CUP to play his way into Sunday’s final pairing alongside Scheffler, a longtime Dallas-area resident who slept in his own bed this week (as if he needed further advantage). Van Rooyen matched the world No. 1 for the duration, equaling Scheffler’s eagle at the par-5 ninth for a front-nine 30 and following with a back-nine 33.
Erik van Rooyen’s 54-foot eagle putt is the Shot of the Day
Van Rooyen’s parents are amidst a springtime visit from South Africa, and they were in attendance for the birdie extravaganza in Sunday’s final pairing. They’ll now plan to join for the Truist, along with van Rooyen’s wife and kids.
“That’s a fun problem to have,” van Rooyen said. “I guess we’ll all just go to Philly and then to Quail (Hollow for the PGA Championship) the week after.”
Van Rooyen’s parents were treated to exceptional golf by their son – and by the world No. 1.
“Scottie was practically flawless, which is kind of what you expect from the world No. 1. But proud with the golf I played,” van Rooyen said. “I don't play with the world No. 1 too often, and you're almost flabbergasted in a way because I'd fire in … like that 5-iron on nine comes to mind. I hit it to whatever it was, 5 feet, and he just makes the eagle. There's nothing you can do. Absolute hat's off to Scottie. He's played fantastic golf.”
The Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 allow PGA TOUR members to play their way into Signature Events throughout the season, an alternative eligibility path to supplement the top 50 from the prior year’s FedExCup standings, the top 30 players on the Official World Golf Ranking, and sponsor exemptions. (Current-year tournament winners are also exempt if not on the Aon Next 10 or Aon Swing 5.)
The Aon Next 10 for the Truist Championship (top 10 players on the 2025 FedExCup standings through THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, not otherwise exempt) includes:
- Andrew Novak
- Maverick McNealy
- J.J. Spaun
- Justin Rose
- Daniel Berger
- Michael Kim
- Nick Taylor
- Ben Griffin
- Lucas Glover
- Min Woo Lee
Van Rooyen earned 300 FedExCup points with his runner-up at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, joining Corales Puntacana Championship winner Garrick Higgo (300 points) atop the Aon Swing 5 for the Truist Championship (the top five FedExCup points earners across the Corales Puntacana Championship, Zurich Classic of New Orleans, and THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, not otherwise exempt).
The Aon Swing 5 for the Truist Championship includes:
- Erik van Rooyen
- Garrick Higgo
- Sam Stevens
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Rasmus Højgaard
Stevens finished solo third at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson on the strength of a final-round 64; Thorbjornsen finished T2 at the Corales Puntacana Championship and T4 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (alongside Karl Vilips).
In an intriguing twist, Sunday afternoon, the final Truist spot via the Aon Swing 5 came down to a head-to-head matchup between the Højgaard twins at THE CJ CUP, after Rasmus and Nicolai Højgaard teamed for a runner-up finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Rasmus finished 48th at THE CJ CUP, while Nicolai finished T56.