Odds Outlook: Xander Schauffele among betting favorites for Truist Championship

Twice a runner-up in 2025, Collin Morikawa (+1400) sits as the second choice via DraftKings Sportsbook at the oldest recognized country club in America (1854). Unable to kick open the door to the winner’s circle since 2023, the two-time major champion parted ways with long-time caddie J.J. Jakovac after missing the cut with playing partner Kurt Kitayama at the Zurich Classic. Picking up bagman Joe Greiner, Morikawa will try to unlock the magic he brought to the bag of Justin Thomas during his win at the RBC Heritage the week after the Masters. Ranking in the top 11 of both fairways (second) and Greens in Regulation (11th), his ball-striking travels, especially on tracks where nobody has an advantage on the greens.