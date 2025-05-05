Odds Outlook: Xander Schauffele among betting favorites for Truist Championship
ESPN BET feed on PGA TOUR LIVE returns for Truist Championship
Written by Mike Glasscott
Defending event champion Rory McIlroy (+480) begins the week as betting favorite in the field of 72 players in Philadelphia this week for the Truist Championship at a new venue. After achieving the career Grand Slam with his victory at the Masters and the green-jacket media tour behind him, the three-time winner in 2025 can focus on what is in front of him. After winning at Pebble Beach, TPC Sawgrass and Augusta National, He'll look to add another historical track to his impressive resume at Philadelphia Cricket Club.
A.W. Tillinghast, the man behind Winged Foot and Bethpage Black, designed the Wissahickon Course in 1923 to be his home course, and he lived there until his passing in 1942. The par 70 barely reaches 7,100 yards (7,119), but its strategic layout and demanding putting surfaces will test the hottest player on the planet. McIlroy won this event four times at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, at the site of next week’s PGA Championship. The Wissahickon Course makes its PGA TOUR debut this week.
Twice a runner-up in 2025, Collin Morikawa (+1400) sits as the second choice via DraftKings Sportsbook at the oldest recognized country club in America (1854). Unable to kick open the door to the winner’s circle since 2023, the two-time major champion parted ways with long-time caddie J.J. Jakovac after missing the cut with playing partner Kurt Kitayama at the Zurich Classic. Picking up bagman Joe Greiner, Morikawa will try to unlock the magic he brought to the bag of Justin Thomas during his win at the RBC Heritage the week after the Masters. Ranking in the top 11 of both fairways (second) and Greens in Regulation (11th), his ball-striking travels, especially on tracks where nobody has an advantage on the greens.
In 2024, Xander Schauffele (+1600) took down two elite fields to win his first two major championships on less-than-familiar layouts at Valhalla and Royal Troon. His record in the U.S. Open also speaks for itself, minus a win, on classically designed, demanding golf courses. It’s alarming to see his numbers in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and SG: Putting, but I’ll remind you he has only played in six events, so don’t panic. Posting a top 10 (T8) at Augusta National and T18 at RBC Heritage suggests he’s turning the corner.
One of the five previous winners in a Signature Event this season, Ludvig Åberg (+1600) conquered Torrey Pines South Course for his second win on TOUR in his early career. After his victory in San Diego, the Swede owns just one top-10 result, solo seventh at the Masters, in his next five starts. Immensely talented, he struggled with Pete Dye’s target golf at TPC Sawgrass (missed cut) and Harbour Town (T54). The targets off the tee and into the green provide more relief this week.
Justin Thomas (+1800) ended his victory drought with a playoff win against Andrew Novak to claim the most recent Signature Event, the RBC Heritage, the week following the Masters. Stretching back to last fall, Thomas did everything but manufacture the stroke of luck to accompany four solid rounds. In 10 starts in 2025, he has not missed the cut, won an event, cashed solo second twice and has five total top-10 paydays. Thomas, the winner of the PGA Championship the first time the Quail Hollow Club hosted the event, is peaking at the right time.
Without a podium finish in 2025, I was surprised to see Patrick Cantlay (+2000) among the favorites this week. The Californian did not fire at one of his happiest hunting grounds, Harbour Town, in his last outing, but his record on Bentgrass (see: Wilmington Country Club, Caves Valley and Muirfield Village) in this part of the world is fantastic. Those three courses are the sites of his last three victories on TOUR. Wilmington Country Club and Caves Valley were also debutant tracks on TOUR.
After closing with 62 on Bentgrass greens last week at TPC Craig Ranch, Jordan Spieth (+2800) continues to gather momentum in 2025. The Texan used his ball striking to co-lead the field in SG: Off the Tee and hit almost 80 percent GIR. The Dallas native is a previous champion at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, another Keith Foster redesign. Cashing solo fourth last week, he signed for T18 or better in his previous four outings, including T14 at the Masters. With a victory next week, he will join the career Grand Slam club. A win this week would increase those chances.
It's hard to believe that Viktor Hovland (+2800) missed the weekend at The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard or THE PLAYERS Championship last winter. Once the calendar turned to spring, the Norwegian bloomed and won at Valspar, followed by T21 at the Masters and T13 at the RBC Heritage. Still fighting his swing that has been a work in progress, he understands the process will take time. With 118 bunkers, the most on TOUR in 2025 to this point, and water on six holes, he will rely on his approach game (ninth SG: Approach) to create scoring chances. Solid iron play on unfamiliar greens travels.
The only paycheck outside T22 in 2025 for Tommy Fleetwood (+2800) was T62 the week before the Masters at TPC San Antonio. The Englishman, who has never won on the PGA TOUR in 153 previous attempts, followed his T21 at Augusta National with a solo seventh, his second top-10 payday of 2025, at RBC Heritage. Never to be confused with the longest of hitters, the gritty grinder ranks 10th in SG: Tee to Green and is the best lag putter on TOUR.
Erik van Rooyen (+17000), runner-up at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, is also joined by Sam Stevens (+9000), who picked up his second podium finish of the season with solo third last week.
Here's a look at the odds for the rest of the field, via DraftKings:
- +3000: Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama, Corey Conners
- +3500: Shane Lowry
- +4000: Sepp Straka, Daniel Berger
- +4500: Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Robert MacIntyre, Maverick McNealy, Keegan Bradley
- +5000: Sam Burns, Min Woo Lee, Jason Day
- +5500: Taylor Pendrith, J.J. Spaun, Denny McCarthy, Davis Thompson, Byeong Hun An
- +6000: Tony Finau, Michael Kim, Keith Mitchell
- +6500: Si Woo Kim, Justin Rose, Andrew Novak, Aaron Rai
- +7000: Will Zalatoris, Brian Harman, Akshay Bhatia
- +7500: J.T. Poston, Ben Griffin
- +9000: Stephan Jaeger, Sahith Theegala, Max Homa, Harris English
