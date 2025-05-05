WiretoWire: Scottie Scheffler shines in record-tying win at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
5 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler’s Round 4 highlights from THE CJ CUP
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Prior to last week, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler hadn’t won on the PGA TOUR in 2025. He hadn’t won a TOUR stroke-play event in his home state of Texas, either. Scheffler put an end to those droughts in emphatic fashion Sunday at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, going wire-to-wire at TPC Craig Ranch at 31-under 253, eight strokes clear of Erik van Rooyen. Scheffler’s 253 aggregate score tied the lowest 72-hole total on TOUR (since 1983), and he would’ve held the record alone if not for a bogey-par finish Sunday, a rare vulnerability in an otherwise dominant week where he carded rounds of 61-63-66-63 and became the first wire-to-wire winner on TOUR since Lee Hodges at the 2023 3M Open (and just the third wire-to-wire winner at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which dates to 1944). This one meant a lot to Scheffler, who made his TOUR debut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2014 as a 17-year-old high schooler, making a hole-in-one with his sister Callie on the bag and finishing T22. That week fueled Scheffler’s desire to compete at golf’s highest level. Now a 14-time TOUR winner at age 28, there’s no telling what he can do in this game.
Scheffler led the field at TPC Craig Ranch at a whopping +12.811 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green while also ranking third in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and sixth in Strokes Gained: Putting. That’s a hard recipe to compete against, and Scheffler’s eight-stroke margin of victory (the largest on TOUR since 2020) matched the statistics. His 31-under total also marked the lowest to par in a TOUR event other than The Sentry (the six lowest scores to par have come at The Sentry, led by Hideki Matsuyama’s record 35-under earlier this year). Scheffler had come close in Texas, including runner-up finishes in each of the last two Texas Children’s Houston Opens, but his lone win to date in the Lone Star State was at the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club. Now he pairs it with a record-tying stroke-play title. “It feels like a lifetime of hard work and sacrifice for little moments like these,” Scheffler said afterward, “and they're pretty special.”
McIlroy eyes Truist title defense
The PGA TOUR will set up shop in Philadelphia for the first time since 2018 at the Truist Championship, the season's sixth Signature Event. Featuring a new title sponsor in Truist, the tournament is making a cameo appearance at The Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course, which hosts the PGA TOUR for the first time. Reigning Masters and THE PLAYERS champion Rory McIlroy, chasing his fourth win in 2025, looks to defend his 2024 title, captured at Quail Hollow Club – site of the upcoming PGA Championship. He joins a charged field highlighted by the top players in the FedExCup, current-year winners and the finalized Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10.
PGA TOUR heads to Myrtle Beach
The PGA TOUR returns to Dunes Golf and Beach Club for the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, which made its debut on the PGA TOUR schedule in 2024. This Additional Event, contested alongside the Truist Championship, offers valuable FedExCup points, and the field includes Tom Kim, Joel Dahmen, who recently finished runner-up at the Corales Puntacana Championship, TOUR winners Nico Echavarria and Lucas Glover, and the winner of “The Q at Myrtle Beach.”
Video of the week
PGA TOUR players credit family and teams for healthy mindsets
During Mental Health Awareness Month this May, players including Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland, Sahith Theegala and Nick Dunlap share the importance of building a support team that helps create positive mental health.
Mic check
“I would sign up to be paired with (Si Woo Kim). (He’s) maybe one of my favorite pairings on TOUR. Just really entertaining. He and Manny (Villegas, Kim’s caddie) are so entertaining. He's fast; he roots for you. It's an easy pairing. ... Si Woo is like, ‘Hold my beer and watch this,’ pretty much. He'll one-up you on shots that you think you're good at. It's very fun.” – Jordan Spieth after being paired with Si Woo Kim through four rounds at THE CJ CUP, where Spieth finished solo fourth following a final-round 62.
Beyond the numbers
1 – Click here for a sneak peek at “The Drop,” the first weekly show originating from PGA TOUR Studios. “The Drop” presented by SERVPRO is a dynamic and fast-paced half hour that leans on the TOUR’s access and blends storytelling, competition and personality. Luke Clanton and Jordan Spieth are among the first guests as “The Drop” debuts Monday at 8 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel, PGA TOUR YouTube and FAST Channels.
2 – Stewart Cink captured his second career PGA TOUR Champions title Sunday, winning in a playoff over Retief Goosen at the Insperity Invitational. Also winning in a playoff Sunday was Bryson Nimmer, who earned his first career Korn Ferry Tour victory at the Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya by beating Stuart Macdonald on the second playoff hole. Hunter Wolcott won the PGA TOUR Americas’ Diners Club Peru Open on Sunday for his first TOUR-sanctioned win.
6 – Tune in to GOLF Channel this Tuesday, May 6, at 8 p.m. ET for “Korn Ferry Presents: All-Access Club Car Championship,” an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look into a week on the Korn Ferry Tour. The show gives an all-access look for rising stars Johnny Keefer and Alistair Docherty during the Club Car Championship in Savannah, Georgia.
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1.
|Rory McIlroy
|2,463
|2.
|Scottie Scheffler
|1,928
|3.
|Justin Thomas
|1,669
|4.
|Sepp Straka
|1,429
|5.
|Russell Henley
|1,404
|6.
|Andrew Novak
|1,380
|7.
|Ludvig Åberg
|1,278
|8.
|Corey Conners
|1,235
|9.
|Maverick McNealy
|1,190
|10.
|Collin Morikawa
|1,170
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.