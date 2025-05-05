WiretoWire: Scottie Scheffler shines in record-tying win at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Prior to last week, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler hadn’t won on the PGA TOUR in 2025. He hadn’t won a TOUR stroke-play event in his home state of Texas, either. Scheffler put an end to those droughts in emphatic fashion Sunday at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, going wire-to-wire at TPC Craig Ranch at 31-under 253, eight strokes clear of Erik van Rooyen. Scheffler’s 253 aggregate score tied the lowest 72-hole total on TOUR (since 1983), and he would’ve held the record alone if not for a bogey-par finish Sunday, a rare vulnerability in an otherwise dominant week where he carded rounds of 61-63-66-63 and became the first wire-to-wire winner on TOUR since Lee Hodges at the 2023 3M Open (and just the third wire-to-wire winner at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which dates to 1944). This one meant a lot to Scheffler, who made his TOUR debut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2014 as a 17-year-old high schooler, making a hole-in-one with his sister Callie on the bag and finishing T22. That week fueled Scheffler’s desire to compete at golf’s highest level. Now a 14-time TOUR winner at age 28, there’s no telling what he can do in this game.