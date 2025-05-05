Five things to know about The Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course, host of 2025 Truist Championship

No. 15, 553 yards, par 5: A three-quarter-acre complex of bunkers and mounds – Tillinghast’s “Great Hazard” – fills up the fairway, 335 yards off the tee. It will be a factor for the very longest hitters playing downwind; otherwise, it only comes into play for those who have badly missed the fairway off the tee and pitch out. The green here, among the smallest on the course, is well defended up front and on both sides with sand, to the point where players must hit their long or mid-iron on a high trajectory. This is the last good birdie opportunity in the round.