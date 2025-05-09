Despite 'scrappy' second round, Rory McIlroy’s strong season continues at Truist Championship

He ranks near the bottom of the pack in both Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green and Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this week, but has been able to lean on both the longest and shortest club in his bag. McIlroy’s driver has been an asset throughout his career, and that has continued this week as he leads the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. He also ranks in the top five in Strokes Gained: Putting and leads the field in Feet of Putts Made.