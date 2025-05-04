Jordan Spieth showing resurgent signs following Sunday 62 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Spieth hasn’t won on TOUR since the RBC Heritage in 2022 and shut things down in August as he underwent surgery on his left wrist. He opened his 2025 campaign at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and finished tied for fourth the next week at the WM Phoenix Open. He added one more top-10 to his ledger – a tie for ninth at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – and has since gone T12-T14-T18 in his previous three tournaments starting at the Valero Texas Open.