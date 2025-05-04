Jordan Spieth showing resurgent signs following Sunday 62 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Jordan Spieth chips in for seventh birdie in final round on No. 12 at THE CJ CUP
Posts lowest round on TOUR since 2021 with 62 at TPC Craig Ranch
Written by Adam Stanley
Jordan Spieth won’t catch his fellow Texan Scottie Scheffler at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Sunday, but with his lowest round in nearly a half-decade in the books, Spieth can take plenty of momentum and confidence into the busy summertime stretch on the PGA TOUR.
Spieth shot a 9-under 62 Sunday at TPC Craig Ranch, his lowest 18-hole score on TOUR since August 2021.
He got as high as second on the leaderboard as Scheffler continued his march closer the title – he sat 31-under par through 14 holes – but as Spieth heads into next week at the Truist Championship, and continues his own hunt for the career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship, he’s on a run of four-straight weeks of top-20 finishes.
Spieth made five birdies on his opening nine holes Sunday, including a run of three in a row on Nos. 4-6. He made back-to-back birdies on Nos. 11-12 before adding one more circle on the card on par-4 14th before one more to close out his day on No. 18.
His 62 tied his lowest final-round effort on the PGA TOUR.
Jordan Spieth spins approach back for birdie on No. 11 at THE CJ CUP
Spieth hasn’t won on TOUR since the RBC Heritage in 2022 and shut things down in August as he underwent surgery on his left wrist. He opened his 2025 campaign at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and finished tied for fourth the next week at the WM Phoenix Open. He added one more top-10 to his ledger – a tie for ninth at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – and has since gone T12-T14-T18 in his previous three tournaments starting at the Valero Texas Open.
It's been a steady if unspectacular season – he’s 31st in Strokes Gained: Total so far in 2025 – but this recent run of good play, along with Sunday’s final tally, is nothing but positive.
“The ultimate goal is consistent play, but it's not bogey avoidance or anything like that. I'm not changing strategy. It's just that my mechanics are just getting a little bit better each week,” Spieth said. “I'm able to do sufficient stuff maybe that I wasn't able to do last year, that maybe my wrist is holding me back, I'm not sure. I feel really good about what we're working on.”
With the PGA Championship around the corner, Spieth’s own chase for a career Grand Slam was again brought to the forefront of many in the golf world after Rory McIlroy’s green jacket triumph in April. There haven’t been the brutal heartbreaks and the ongoing question about Spieth’s chase, with Augusta National playing host to the same April tradition year after year, but with McIlroy checking the game’s biggest box, well, what about Spieth?
"It's obviously a very challenging week for him. It was harder than anybody, maybe ever trying to win the Masters,” Spieth said on the CBS broadcast Sunday afternoon. “To be that far from his most recent major as well, and then to go do it — it was very inspiring."
Good play and good vibes have Spieth ready for his own attempt at history.